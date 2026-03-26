Undercover investigation reveals rip-off garages for car repairs

UK drivers face being ripped off when it comes to car maintenance, according to a new undercover investigation.

A mystery shopping exercise by automotive diagnostics specialist Carly examined the prices charged by various UK garages for simple repairs.

The nationwide analysis found some garages would charge motorists up to five times the £110 cost of a simple sensor replacement.

These findings support the views expressed in a survey of 2,000 UK motorists. More than half (52 percent) suspected they had been overcharged for car maintenance during the past five years.

Combined with rising fuel prices, it means vehicle repairs could add further to the increased cost of living.

Undercover report exposes high prices

Carly’s mystery shopper investigation visited garages across the UK, using a Seat Ibiza with a known oxygen sensor fault. This allowed a direct comparison to see how consistent the prices charged for repairs would be.

Covering 10 different garages, including independents and main dealers, the study found that every site was able to correctly diagnose the fault.

However, many inflated the cost of the replacement part, with one national chain in Leeds quoting £672 instead of the expected £110.

A main dealer in Stoke-on-Trent said they would charge £618 for the new oxygen sensor, with another franchised dealership in Sunderland quoting £328.

Four of the 10 garages also recommended additional work unrelated to the faulty oxygen sensor, including replacement brakes, new spark plugs and air conditioning services. Such add-ons could have added between £400 and £950 to the overall cost.

Plugging a gap in information

These real-world findings add to the distrust felt by drivers, with over half (56 percent) believing garages have the upper hand. Some 45 percent said they felt distrustful of garages and unsure as to whether quotes were fair.

Just over half (51 percent) of drivers queried said they were not confident at diagnosing car faults. Nonetheless, 69 percent would attempt to self-diagnose a problem before visiting a garage.

Commenting on the findings, Emma Brown of Carly said: “What this investigation highlights is a clear information gap between drivers and garages. Many motorists simply don’t have the tools to understand what’s wrong with their car or what a repair should realistically cost before agreeing to work.”

The Carly smartphone application and scanner allows motorists to uncover fault codes recorded on their car by making use of the OBD port. Prices start from £40, allowing drivers to be better informed when seeking repairs from garages.

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