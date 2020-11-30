How will Brexit affect your car insurance?

Motorists will require a Green Card for car insurance when driving in Europe if a Brexit deal isn't agreed at the end of December.

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
Brexit and the car industry

The UK has been in a transition period since it formally left the European Union on 31 January 2020. During this post-Brexit period, most things have remained the same, including travelling to and from the EU.

Following the Brexit withdrawal agreement, UK residents have been able to drive in Europe as freely as they could before Brexit. However, things could change at the end of the transition period at the end of the year. Much depends on the agreement (or otherwise) of a Brexit deal.

The rules for driving in Europe – passports, European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) cards, International Driving Permit (IDP), pet travel, etc – may change from 1 January 2021.

If a Brexit deal is agreed, you’ll be able to move around Europe in the same way. Many insurance companies have continued to provide the legal minimum car insurance cover for travel to EU countries throughout 2020. There hasn’t been a requirement to buy extra third-party cover.

You won’t require a Green Card if the UK and EU reach an agreement. A Green Card is an international certificate of insurance issued by providers to guarantee that the motorist has the minimum motor insurance required for that country.

Things will change if the UK leaves without a deal. A Green Card will be required for anyone driving to the following countries:

  • Andorra
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Italy
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Republic of Ireland
  • Romania
  • Serbia
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland

Is a Green Card important?

Driving in Europe after Brexit

The Green Card is important, yes. Without one, you could be refused entry to the country or accused of driving without insurance. A fine is likely, but your vehicle could be seized. In a worst-case scenario, you could face prosecution.

A Green Card will be required for travelling in and out of the Republic of Ireland.

A Green Card is free and available from your insurance provider. You’ll need a physical copy, so don’t leave it until the last minute to order one. Many insurance companies recommend allowing two weeks for the processing of a Green Card.

The government suggests asking for a Green Card a MONTH before you plan to travel.

International Driving Permit (IDP)

International Driving Permit Brexit

You may need an IDP to drive in countries where your UK licence is not considered sufficient on its own. The official GOV.UK website states: ‘The type of IDP that you may need will depend on the countries you will drive through. Further detail on this will be available later in 2020.’ Click here to read more information on Brexit and International Driving Permits.

Much could change in the month leading up to the deadline for a Brexit agreement. We’ll update this story with more news when we get it. In the meantime, contact your insurance provider if you’re planning a trip to a European country over the New Year period.

