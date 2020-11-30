1 in 4 accidents happen in first three minutes of driving

Analysis of real-world telematics data has shown that 25 percent of traffic accidents happen within the first three minutes of a journey commencing.

Another 14 percent of accidents happen within the first six minutes of driving.

The analysis of 3.2 million car trips by 40,000 people across Europe during 2018 and 2019 was made possible by ‘black box’ telematics-style car insurance.

During the period, almost 2,000 accidents occurred.

What to do after a car accident

Telematics provider Dolphin Technologies has duly concluded that the number of accidents could be dramatically cut if motorists didn’t use their cars for short journeys.

“If we could encourage people to give up their cars for short distances,” said chief data scientist Katharina Sallinger, “up to 40 percent of all accidents could be avoided.

“We want to support people in being on the road safely: knowing which behaviour leads to accidents enables us to make targeted recommendations and minimise risks.”

Earlier this year, Motoring Research reported on Department for Transport data that showed more than two thirds of accidents happen on roads with a 30mph speed limit or less.

Risk falls – then rises

The data showed the lowest risk trips were those lasting between 10 and 20 minutes.

After that, risk rises disproportionately: those in the car for more than 40 minutes have two and a half times the risk of those motoring for less than 20 minutes.

Almost nine in 10 trips last less than 30 minutes, showed the data, while only 1 percent last longer than an hour.

To make longer trips safer, the researchers said motorists should plan regular breaks – and stick to them.

As for using a mobile phone behind the wheel, the figures are stark: it causes 26 percent of all accidents. It is, said the researchers, as bad as driving drunk or tired.

ALSO READ

Exclusive: police data reveals biggest causes of road accidents

Rear-end shunts ‘most common car accident’ – despite tailgating clampdown

How to avoid low-speed car parking accidents