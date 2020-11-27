Free car parking call for Christmas

High street and shopping centre car parking should be made free for Christmas in order to boost ‘Shop Local’ campaigns and help protect motorists against coronavirus.

The AA wants car parking charges lifted from 14 December “to revive the festive fortunes of beleaguered shops and street traders”.

President Edmund King said free car parking periods have been used in the past by councils and shopping centres to boost Christmas trade.

“Now, more than ever, the hours and free parking locations should be extended.”

Mr King also pointed to the irony of shops and stores taking great effort to socially distance shoppers – only for them to fall down as motorists cluster around ticket machines to pay for car parking.

“Opening up free parking would allow better social distancing instead of ticket machines becoming the Achilles’ heel of attempts to space out and protect visitors.”

The challenge has been made worse by complicated ticket machines requiring motorists to enter vehicle registrations numbers and credit card details – far from the ‘contactless’ experience often promoted during the coronavirus crisis.

“Queuing is often a problem as ticket machines are located where shoppers are squeezed at car park entrances or close to toilets.”

Although some councils have introduced parking via mobile phone apps, many are put off by how complex they are to use.

AA research found that 7 in 10 members were more likely to drive past than use a pay-by-phone parking space.

Earlier this year, London was revealed as the fourth most expensive place in the world to park a car.

