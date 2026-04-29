InstaVolt slashes overnight EV charging cost to 55p per kWh

Electric car charging network InstaVolt has cut off-peak rapid charging prices to 55p per kWh for InstaVolt app users – and drivers don’t need a membership to access the cut-price rates.

Between 8pm and 7am, EV drivers will automatically unlock the lower rates. They need to charge via the InstaVolt app, however, rather than swiping their contactless bank card.

Downloading the app is free and InstaVolt says there’ is no subscription, no membership fee and ‘no strings attached’.

The lower overnight rate of 55p per kWh compares to the standard InstaVolt peak rate of 92p per kWh between 7am and 8pm.

At 55p per kWh, a typical 40kW charge for an electric car will cost around £22. That compares to nearly £37 at the daytime 92p per kWh rate.

11 hours of cheap EV charging

“We believe that public charging should be as affordable and accessible as possible,” said InstaVolt CEO Delvin Lane. “Our off-peak rate is a direct expression of that commitment.

“It costs 55p per kWh, for 11 hours a day, available to any driver through our app: no membership, no catch.”

The firm says the lower rate has been made possible through investments in battery storage technology.

“By storing energy overnight – when non-commodity costs are lower and grid demand is received – InstaVolt is able to buy power more cheaply and pass these savings directly on to consumers,” added Lane.

Go to the Winchester

At the flagship InstaVolt Winchester site, drivers can also benefit from a flat rate of 70p per kWh, available 24 hours a day.

The offer runs throughout the summer. App users will pay 55p per kWh for off-peak charges, or 65p per kWh during the day.

The Winchester InstaVolt Superhub features extensive battery storage. It is run on 100 percent renewable energy and houses a total of 44 160kW charging bays.

Will InstaVolt’s 55p per kWh rapid-charge rate encourage you to use its EV chargers at night? What do you think about public EV charging prices in general? Let us know in the comments.