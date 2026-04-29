InstaVolt slashes overnight EV charging cost to 55p per kWh

Use the InstaVolt app between 8pm and 7am and you’ll enjoy rapid EV charging for 55p per kWh – with no membership fee.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
McDonalds InstaVolt Milestone

Electric car charging network InstaVolt has cut off-peak rapid charging prices to 55p per kWh for InstaVolt app users – and drivers don’t need a membership to access the cut-price rates.

Between 8pm and 7am, EV drivers will automatically unlock the lower rates. They need to charge via the InstaVolt app, however, rather than swiping their contactless bank card.

Downloading the app is free and InstaVolt says there’ is no subscription, no membership fee and ‘no strings attached’.

The lower overnight rate of 55p per kWh compares to the standard InstaVolt peak rate of 92p per kWh between 7am and 8pm.

At 55p per kWh, a typical 40kW charge for an electric car will cost around £22. That compares to nearly £37 at the daytime 92p per kWh rate.

11 hours of cheap EV charging

HMRC EV VAT Charging Appeal

“We believe that public charging should be as affordable and accessible as possible,” said InstaVolt CEO Delvin Lane. “Our off-peak rate is a direct expression of that commitment.

“It costs 55p per kWh, for 11 hours a day, available to any driver through our app: no membership, no catch.”

The firm says the lower rate has been made possible through investments in battery storage technology.

“By storing energy overnight – when non-commodity costs are lower and grid demand is received – InstaVolt is able to buy power more cheaply and pass these savings directly on to consumers,” added Lane.

Go to the Winchester

Instavolt is stepping up its EV charger tech in the UK

At the flagship InstaVolt Winchester site, drivers can also benefit from a flat rate of 70p per kWh, available 24 hours a day.

The offer runs throughout the summer. App users will pay 55p per kWh for off-peak charges, or 65p per kWh during the day.

The Winchester InstaVolt Superhub features extensive battery storage. It is run on 100 percent renewable energy and houses a total of 44 160kW charging bays.

Will InstaVolt’s 55p per kWh rapid-charge rate encourage you to use its EV chargers at night? What do you think about public EV charging prices in general? Let us know in the comments.

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Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

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