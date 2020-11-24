International Driving Permits and Brexit: what you need to know

The UK has now left the European Union, and the post-Brexit transition period ends on 1 January 2021. This affects you if you plan to drive abroad.
For travel in some EU and EEA countries, you will need an International Driving Permit in addition to your UK driving licence.
We touched on IDPs in our comprehensive guide to post-Brexit driving – but we’ll do so in greater depth here.
What is an International Driving Permit?
An International Driving Permit allows you to drive in countries where your UK licence is not considered sufficient on its own.
In the past, these have included the USA, Japan and Brazil. From January onwards, however, many European countries could join that list.
The exact terms of Britain’s exit from the EU have still not been finalised. Thus, the official GOV. UK website currently states: ‘The type of IDP that you may need will depend on the countries you will drive through. Further detail on this will be available later in 2020.’
You will not need an IDP to drive in Ireland if you already have a UK driving licence, however.
Around the world, an IDP is currently required or recommended in more than 140 countries. The Post Office website has a useful IDP checker tool that shows you where a permit is needed.
How do I get an International Driving Permit?
Go to your nearest Post Office that offers an IDP service and take along with your photocard driving licence and a passport photo. You’ll also need your passport as proof of identity if your driving licence is the old-style paper version.
It’ll cost you £5.50 per permit (you may need more than one) and shouldn’t take too long. Use the checker tool above to see which permits you need.
Be aware that that could be delays in acquiring an IDP as the transition deadline looms. A shortage of permits was reported around the time of the original Brexit leave date, with long queues and some Post Offices running out of stock.
What else will I need to drive in the EU?
If you are a UK passport holder living in the EU, you may need to re-take your driving test.
If you’re a UK resident who intends to drive in the EU, as well as your IDP(s), you will potentially need a ‘green card’ as proof of insurance. You may also need a separate green card for a caravan or trailer.
Again, all this depends on the terms of the UK’s exit from the EU. Contact your insurance company to find out more.
Which IDP do you need?
|Country
|IDP
|Other requirements
|Albania
|1968
|Algeria
|1949
|Andorra
|1949
|Argentina
|1949
|Armenia
|1968
|Australia
|1949
|Austria
|1968
|If you have a photocard licence, you only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal and your stay is over 6 months. If you have an older, paper licence, you will need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, no matter how long you are staying.
|Azerbaijan
|1968
|Bahamas
|1968
|IDP needed for stays longer than 90 days.
|Bahrain
|1968
|IDP needed for car hire, and for stays longer than 90 days. You must get your permit certified by local authorities when you arrive.
|Bangladesh
|1949
|Barbados
|1949
|Belarus
|1968
|Belgium
|1968
|You only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal and you stay is over 185 days.
|Benin
|1949
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1968
|Botswana
|1949
|IDP needed for car hire.
|Brazil
|1968
|You need to get a certified translation of your IDP from the British consulate.
|Bulgaria
|1968
|You do not need an IDP unless the UK leaves the EU without a deal. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport.
|Burkina Faso
|1949
|Cambodia
|1949
|Canada
|1949
|Cape Verde
|1968
|Central African Republic
|1968
|Chile
|1949
|Congo
|1949
|Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
|1968
|Croatia
|1968
|Cuba
|1968
|Cyprus
|1949
|You do not need an IDP unless the UK leaves the EU without a deal.
|Czech Republic
|1968
|You do not need an IDP unless the UK leaves the EU without a deal. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport.
|Democratic Republic of Congo
|1968
|Denmark
|1968
|You only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal and your stay is over 90 days.
|Dominican Republic
|1949
|IDP needed for stays longer than 90 days.
|Ecuador
|1949
|Egypt
|1949
|Estonia
|1968
|You do not need an IDP to drive here. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you will need an IDP to drive here when the UK leaves the EU.
|Eswatini (previously Swaziland)
|1949
|If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport. You may need to show an IDP to your insurance company if you’re involved in an accident.
|Fiji
|1949
|Finland
|None
|You do not need an IDP to drive here. You will not need an IDP to drive here when the UK leaves the EU.
|France
|1968
|You do not need an IDP unless the UK leaves the EU without a deal.
|French Polynesia
|1968
|Georgia
|1968
|IDP needed for stays longer than 90 days.
|Germany
|1968
|If you have a photocard licence, you only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EUwithout a deal and your stay is over 6 months. If you have an older, paper licence, you will need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, no matter how long you are staying.
|Ghana
|1949
|Greece
|1968
|You do not need an IDP to drive here. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you will need an IDP to drive here when the UK leaves the EU.
|Guam
|1949
|IDP needed for stays longer than 30 days. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport. You may need to show an IDP to your insurance company if you’re involved in an accident.
|Guatemala
|1949
|Guyana
|1968
|Haiti
|1949
|IDP needed for stays longer than 90 days.
|Hungary
|1968
|You do not need an IDP to drive here. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must also take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport. If you have a paper licence, you will need an IDP to drive here when the UK leaves the EU.
|Iceland
|1949
|You only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal and your stay is over 1 month. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport.
|India
|1949
|Iran
|1968
|Iraq
|1968
|Israel
|1968
|Italy
|1968
|You do not need an IDP unless the UK leaves the EU without a deal. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport.
|Jamaica
|1949
|Japan
|1949
|Jordan
|1949
|Kazakhstan
|1968
|Kenya
|1968
|IDP needed for stays longer than 90 days.
|Kuwait
|1968
|Kyrgyzstan
|1968
|Laos
|1949
|Latvia
|1968
|You do not need an IDP to drive here. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you will need an IDP to drive here when the UK leaves the EU.
|Lebanon
|1949
|Lesotho
|1949
|Liberia
|1968
|Libya
|1949
|Liechtenstein
|1926
|You do not need an IDP unless the UK leaves the EU without a deal.
|Lithuania
|1968
|If you have a photocard licence, you only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EUwithout a deal and your stay is over 185 days. If you have an older, paper licence, you will need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, no matter how long you are staying.
|Luxembourg
|1968
|You only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal and your stay is over 185 days.
|Macao (Macau)
|1949
|Madagascar
|1949
|Malawi
|1949
|IDP needed for stays longer than 90 days.
|Malaysia (Sabah)
|1949
|Mali
|1949
|Malta
|1949
|You do not need an IDP to drive here. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you will need an IDP to drive here when the UK leaves the EU.
|Mexico
|1926
|Moldova
|1968
|Monaco
|1968
|Mongolia
|1968
|Montenegro
|1968
|Morocco
|1968
|Myanmar (previously Burma)
|1968
|Namibia
|1949
|IDP needed for car hire. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport. You may need to show an IDP to your insurance company if you’re involved in an accident.
|Netherlands
|1968
|You do not need an IDP unless the UK leaves the EU without a deal.
|New Zealand
|1949
|Niger
|1968
|Nigeria
|1949
|You’ll need a 1968 permit instead to drive here on or after 18 October 2019.
|North Macedonia
|1968
|Norway
|1968
|If you have a photocard licence, you only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EUwithout a deal and your stay is over 90 days. If you have an older, paper licence, you will need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, no matter how long you are staying.
|Pakistan
|1968
|Papua New Guinea
|1949
|IDP needed for stays longer than 30 days.
|Paraguay
|1949
|Peru
|1968
|Philippines
|1968
|IDP needed for car hire, and for stays longer than 90 days.
|Poland
|1968
|If you have a photocard licence, you only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EUwithout a deal and your stay is over 185 days. If you have an older, paper licence, you will need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, no matter how long you are staying.
|Portugal
|1968
|You only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal and your stay is over 185 days. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport.
|Qatar
|1968
|Romania
|1968
|You do not need an IDP unless the UK leaves the EU without a deal. If you have an older, paper licence, you will need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, no matter how long you are staying.
|Russian Federation
|1968
|Rwanda
|1949
|San Marino
|1968
|Saudi Arabia
|1968
|IDP needed for car hire.
|Senegal
|1968
|Serbia
|1968
|Seychelles
|1968
|Sierra Leone
|1949
|Singapore
|1949
|IDP needed for car hire, and for stays longer than 30 days.
|Slovakia
|None
|You do not need an IDP to drive here. You will not need an IDP to drive here when the UK leaves the EU.
|Slovenia
|1968
|You only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal and your stay is over 90 days.
|Somalia
|1926
|South Africa
|1968
|If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport. You may need to show an IDP to your insurance company if you’re involved in an accident.
|South Korea
|1949
|Spain (including Balearic and Canary Isles)
|1949
|If the UK leaves the EU without a deal on 31 October 2019, you’ll be able to drive here without an IDP until 31 July 2020. From 1 August 2020 onwards, you will need an IDP if you’re staying in Spain for more than 6 months. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport.
|Sri Lanka
|1949
|As well as the IDP, you must get a Sri Lankan recognition permit from the Automobile Association of Ceylon (AAC) in Colombo.
|St. Lucia
|1949
|Show your UK driving licence or IDP to the police to get a visitor’s licence.
|St. Vincent
|1949
|Show your UK driving licence or IDP to the police to get a visitor’s licence.
|Sweden
|1968
|You do not need an IDP unless the UK leaves the EU without a deal.
|Switzerland
|None
|You do not need an IDP to drive here. You will not need an IDP to drive here when the UK leaves the EU.
|Syria
|1949
|Tajikistan
|1968
|Thailand
|1949
|Togo
|1949
|Trinidad & Tobago
|1949
|IDP needed for stays longer than 90 days.
|Tunisia
|1968
|Turkey
|1968
|Turkmenistan
|1968
|Uganda
|1949
|IDP needed for stays longer than 90 days.
|Ukraine
|1968
|United Arab Emirates
|1968
|United States
|1949
|If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport. You may need to show an IDP to your insurance company if you’re involved in an accident.
|Uruguay
|1968
|Uzbekistan
|1968
|Vatican City
|1949
|Venezuela
|1949
|Vietnam
|1968
|Zimbabwe
|1968
