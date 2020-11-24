International Driving Permits and Brexit: what you need to know

The UK has now left the European Union, and the post-Brexit transition period ends on 1 January 2021. This affects you if you plan to drive abroad.

For travel in some EU and EEA countries, you will need an International Driving Permit in addition to your UK driving licence.

We touched on IDPs in our comprehensive guide to post-Brexit driving – but we’ll do so in greater depth here.

What is an International Driving Permit?

An International Driving Permit allows you to drive in countries where your UK licence is not considered sufficient on its own.

In the past, these have included the USA, Japan and Brazil. From January onwards, however, many European countries could join that list.

The exact terms of Britain’s exit from the EU have still not been finalised. Thus, the official GOV. UK website currently states: ‘The type of IDP that you may need will depend on the countries you will drive through. Further detail on this will be available later in 2020.’

You will not need an IDP to drive in Ireland if you already have a UK driving licence, however.

Around the world, an IDP is currently required or recommended in more than 140 countries. The Post Office website has a useful IDP checker tool that shows you where a permit is needed.

How do I get an International Driving Permit?

Go to your nearest Post Office that offers an IDP service and take along with your photocard driving licence and a passport photo. You’ll also need your passport as proof of identity if your driving licence is the old-style paper version.

It’ll cost you £5.50 per permit (you may need more than one) and shouldn’t take too long. Use the checker tool above to see which permits you need.

Be aware that that could be delays in acquiring an IDP as the transition deadline looms. A shortage of permits was reported around the time of the original Brexit leave date, with long queues and some Post Offices running out of stock.

What else will I need to drive in the EU?

If you are a UK passport holder living in the EU, you may need to re-take your driving test.

If you’re a UK resident who intends to drive in the EU, as well as your IDP(s), you will potentially need a ‘green card’ as proof of insurance. You may also need a separate green card for a caravan or trailer.

Again, all this depends on the terms of the UK’s exit from the EU. Contact your insurance company to find out more.

Which IDP do you need?

Country IDP Other requirements Albania 1968 Algeria 1949 Andorra 1949 Argentina 1949 Armenia 1968 Australia 1949 Austria 1968 If you have a photocard licence, you only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal and your stay is over 6 months. If you have an older, paper licence, you will need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, no matter how long you are staying. Azerbaijan 1968 Bahamas 1968 IDP needed for stays longer than 90 days. Bahrain 1968 IDP needed for car hire, and for stays longer than 90 days. You must get your permit certified by local authorities when you arrive. Bangladesh 1949 Barbados 1949 Belarus 1968 Belgium 1968 You only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal and you stay is over 185 days. Benin 1949 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1968 Botswana 1949 IDP needed for car hire. Brazil 1968 You need to get a certified translation of your IDP from the British consulate. Bulgaria 1968 You do not need an IDP unless the UK leaves the EU without a deal. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport. Burkina Faso 1949 Cambodia 1949 Canada 1949 Cape Verde 1968 Central African Republic 1968 Chile 1949 Congo 1949 Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) 1968 Croatia 1968 Cuba 1968 Cyprus 1949 You do not need an IDP unless the UK leaves the EU without a deal. Czech Republic 1968 You do not need an IDP unless the UK leaves the EU without a deal. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport. Democratic Republic of Congo 1968 Denmark 1968 You only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal and your stay is over 90 days. Dominican Republic 1949 IDP needed for stays longer than 90 days. Ecuador 1949 Egypt 1949 Estonia 1968 You do not need an IDP to drive here. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you will need an IDP to drive here when the UK leaves the EU . Eswatini (previously Swaziland) 1949 If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport. You may need to show an IDP to your insurance company if you’re involved in an accident. Fiji 1949 Finland None You do not need an IDP to drive here. You will not need an IDP to drive here when the UK leaves the EU . France 1968 You do not need an IDP unless the UK leaves the EU without a deal. French Polynesia 1968 Georgia 1968 IDP needed for stays longer than 90 days. Germany 1968 If you have a photocard licence, you only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal and your stay is over 6 months. If you have an older, paper licence, you will need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, no matter how long you are staying. Ghana 1949 Greece 1968 You do not need an IDP to drive here. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you will need an IDP to drive here when the UK leaves the EU . Guam 1949 IDP needed for stays longer than 30 days. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport. You may need to show an IDP to your insurance company if you’re involved in an accident. Guatemala 1949 Guyana 1968 Haiti 1949 IDP needed for stays longer than 90 days. Hungary 1968 You do not need an IDP to drive here. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must also take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport. If you have a paper licence, you will need an IDP to drive here when the UK leaves the EU . Iceland 1949 You only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal and your stay is over 1 month. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport. India 1949 Iran 1968 Iraq 1968 Israel 1968 Italy 1968 You do not need an IDP unless the UK leaves the EU without a deal. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport. Jamaica 1949 Japan 1949 Jordan 1949 Kazakhstan 1968 Kenya 1968 IDP needed for stays longer than 90 days. Kuwait 1968 Kyrgyzstan 1968 Laos 1949 Latvia 1968 You do not need an IDP to drive here. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you will need an IDP to drive here when the UK leaves the EU . Lebanon 1949 Lesotho 1949 Liberia 1968 Libya 1949 Liechtenstein 1926 You do not need an IDP unless the UK leaves the EU without a deal. Lithuania 1968 If you have a photocard licence, you only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal and your stay is over 185 days. If you have an older, paper licence, you will need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, no matter how long you are staying. Luxembourg 1968 You only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal and your stay is over 185 days. Macao (Macau) 1949 Madagascar 1949 Malawi 1949 IDP needed for stays longer than 90 days. Malaysia (Sabah) 1949 Mali 1949 Malta 1949 You do not need an IDP to drive here. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you will need an IDP to drive here when the UK leaves the EU . Mexico 1926 Moldova 1968 Monaco 1968 Mongolia 1968 Montenegro 1968 Morocco 1968 Myanmar (previously Burma) 1968 Namibia 1949 IDP needed for car hire. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport. You may need to show an IDP to your insurance company if you’re involved in an accident. Netherlands 1968 You do not need an IDP unless the UK leaves the EU without a deal. New Zealand 1949 Niger 1968 Nigeria 1949 You’ll need a 1968 permit instead to drive here on or after 18 October 2019. North Macedonia 1968 Norway 1968 If you have a photocard licence, you only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal and your stay is over 90 days. If you have an older, paper licence, you will need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, no matter how long you are staying. Pakistan 1968 Papua New Guinea 1949 IDP needed for stays longer than 30 days. Paraguay 1949 Peru 1968 Philippines 1968 IDP needed for car hire, and for stays longer than 90 days. Poland 1968 If you have a photocard licence, you only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal and your stay is over 185 days. If you have an older, paper licence, you will need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, no matter how long you are staying. Portugal 1968 You only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal and your stay is over 185 days. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport. Qatar 1968 Romania 1968 You do not need an IDP unless the UK leaves the EU without a deal. If you have an older, paper licence, you will need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, no matter how long you are staying. Russian Federation 1968 Rwanda 1949 San Marino 1968 Saudi Arabia 1968 IDP needed for car hire. Senegal 1968 Serbia 1968 Seychelles 1968 Sierra Leone 1949 Singapore 1949 IDP needed for car hire, and for stays longer than 30 days. Slovakia None You do not need an IDP to drive here. You will not need an IDP to drive here when the UK leaves the EU . Slovenia 1968 You only need an IDP if the UK leaves the EU without a deal and your stay is over 90 days. Somalia 1926 South Africa 1968 If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport. You may need to show an IDP to your insurance company if you’re involved in an accident. South Korea 1949 Spain (including Balearic and Canary Isles) 1949 If the UK leaves the EU without a deal on 31 October 2019, you’ll be able to drive here without an IDP until 31 July 2020. From 1 August 2020 onwards, you will need an IDP if you’re staying in Spain for more than 6 months. If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport. Sri Lanka 1949 As well as the IDP , you must get a Sri Lankan recognition permit from the Automobile Association of Ceylon (AAC) in Colombo. St. Lucia 1949 Show your UK driving licence or IDP to the police to get a visitor’s licence. St. Vincent 1949 Show your UK driving licence or IDP to the police to get a visitor’s licence. Sweden 1968 You do not need an IDP unless the UK leaves the EU without a deal. Switzerland None You do not need an IDP to drive here. You will not need an IDP to drive here when the UK leaves the EU . Syria 1949 Tajikistan 1968 Thailand 1949 Togo 1949 Trinidad & Tobago 1949 IDP needed for stays longer than 90 days. Tunisia 1968 Turkey 1968 Turkmenistan 1968 Uganda 1949 IDP needed for stays longer than 90 days. Ukraine 1968 United Arab Emirates 1968 United States 1949 If you have an older, paper UK driving licence, you must take another form of photographic ID, such as your passport. You may need to show an IDP to your insurance company if you’re involved in an accident. Uruguay 1968 Uzbekistan 1968 Vatican City 1949 Venezuela 1949 Vietnam 1968 Zimbabwe 1968

READ MORE:

Car fog lights: how and when to use them

How lockdown could affect your car insurance

Is it illegal to run out of fuel on a motorway?