Honda Civic Type R bows out with £58,000 Ultimate Edition

Just 10 examples of the commemorative Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition will come to the UK, priced at £57,905.

John Redfern
Honda Civic Type Ultimate Edition

Time is running out for the Honda Civic Type R, as the raucous hot hatchback makes its exit from the UK and Europe.

To help soften the blow for enthusiasts, Honda has announced a run-out special: the Civic Type R Ultimate Edition. 

Just 40 examples will be produced for the European market, with only 10 destined for Honda fans in the UK

Given the level of acclaim generated by the current Type R when it was launched in 2022, demand for the Ultimate Edition is likely to far outstrip supply.

The Ultimate finale

Honda Civic Type Ultimate Edition

Special features for the Ultimate Edition include Honda’s trademark Championship White paint, a colour used on Type R models for more than three decades. 

Bespoke decals on the bonnet and sides of the car show this is no ordinary Type R. Look closely and you’ll spot the Ultimate Edition badge on the tailgate, too. 

The roof is painted black, while the Type R’s high-rise rear spoiler is finished in carbon fibre. 

More carbon fibre can be found inside, covering the Type R-branded door sill trims and centre console. New ambient lighting picks out the cupholders and footwells, too.

End of a hot hatch era

Honda Civic Type Ultimate Edition

Each Ultimate Edition owner will receive a unique numbered emblem, a carbon fibre keyring, custom-made floor mats and a car cover. 

Honda has left the Type R’s turbocharged engine unchanged, but 329hp and 310lb ft of torque are ample for the front-driven hatchback. 

As our Tim Pitt said when he drove the Civic at the UK launch: ‘the Type R leads the field for feedback and sheer driving fun.’

A starting price of £57,905 may seem steep, but the Ultimate Edition is the crowning glory for one of the greatest hot hatches ever made.

The completed cars will be delivered by 2026, when exhaust emissions rules will kill off the Type R for good. We’re not crying, honest…

