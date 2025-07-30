Zoopla and Vauxhall team up to find homes with EV charging

A new partnership between property website Zoopla and Vauxhall will help drivers find new homes with electric vehicle charging.

Online tools added to the Zoopla website allow users to filter properties to those with EV chargers fitted, or locate the nearest on-street public charger.

The collaboration is part of Vauxhall’s Electric Streets of Britain campaign, which aims to improve access to public charging for electric cars.

It follows research that indicated information about EV charging options would be useful to a majority of buyers when house hunting.

EV charging matters to UK drivers

With UK homeowners typically staying in their property for 17 years, many houses being purchased today will take buyers far beyond the ban of new diesel and petrol cars, which takes effect from 2030.

The survey highlighted that, for 40 percent of UK drivers, proximity to an electric vehicle charging point would be influential when searching for their next home.

A third said they’d be deterred from buying a particular property if EV charging was not available. And for those living in London, this increased to exactly half of potential home buyers.

Some 79 percent of UK drivers would prefer a house with a driveway when they move. However, 40 percent would be open to a home without a drive, but with the knowledge that on-street charging was available nearby.

Making big decisions a little easier

Since it started in 2023, Vauxhall’s Electric Streets of Britain campaign has worked to increase access to on-street chargers. It has encouraged EV drivers to register their own streets as being in need of public charging access. So far, some 12,000 locations across the country have been highlighted.

Steve Catlin, managing director of Vauxhall, said: “Moving house is one of the biggest decisions most of us make in our lifetime, and anyone who’s done it knows how much effort can go into finding the perfect home. As EVs become an even more common sight on our roads, more and more people will be prioritising charging access when thinking about where to live.

“Vauxhall is absolutely committed to electrifying Britain, so, as a leader in the property industry, Zoopla was the perfect partner to help drivers find a new home that will allow them to charge EVs with ease. Whether charging at home or on-street, we hope the features we have worked with Zoopla to introduce go some way to make decisions around buying and renting a new home that little bit easier for millions across the country.”

