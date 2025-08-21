Arnold Clark opens new public EV charging network

Auto retail giant Arnold Clark has opened its in-house electric car charging network to the public.

There are currently more than 50 Arnold Clark Charge hubs across the UK. Each has up to eight rapid chargers, with car charging speeds of up to 150kW.

They should offer good value, too. Arnold Clark Charge offers a rate of 55p per kWh at present, which compares to the industry-wide average of 81p per kWh.

More charging hub locations are due to be added by the end of the year. Arnold Clark has more than 200 car dealerships across the UK.

The firm launched Arnold Clark Charge in 2024 as part of a £30 million investment. It describes itself as the UK’s largest independently-owned family-run auto retailer.

Motorists can pay for charging in several ways: via the Arnold Clark app, contactless payments, or by using apps such as Zap-Pay, Octopus Electroverse and Plugsurfing.

Chargers at each branch are split between Arnold Clark app users and ‘pay and go’ customers. Charging sessions can also be booked through the app – and most sites are accessible 24/7.

“We’ve made significant investments in our own UK-wide bookable ultra-rapid charging network,” said Arnold Clark CEO Russell Borrie. “These new charging hubs are designed to provide the public with convenient, reliable and cost-effective charging solutions while they’re on the move.”

The firm stresses that use of the hubs is not restricted to Arnold Clark customers. Anyone can download the app, create an account and sign up to Arnold Clark Charge. “They can then book a charge at a time or a place that suits them.”

To further support the switch to electric, Arnold Clark also runs two Electric Innovation Centres in Glasgow and Stafford. These are staffed by alternative-fuel vehicle experts, who can give motorists advice on charging, EV driving tips and more.

