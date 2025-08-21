Arnold Clark opens new public EV charging network

Car dealer Arnold Clark has opened its UK-wide ultra-rapid EV charging network to the public. More than 50 sites offer cut-price charging.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock

Auto retail giant Arnold Clark has opened its in-house electric car charging network to the public.

There are currently more than 50 Arnold Clark Charge hubs across the UK. Each has up to eight rapid chargers, with car charging speeds of up to 150kW.

They should offer good value, too. Arnold Clark Charge offers a rate of 55p per kWh at present, which compares to the industry-wide average of 81p per kWh.

More charging hub locations are due to be added by the end of the year. Arnold Clark has more than 200 car dealerships across the UK.

The firm launched Arnold Clark Charge in 2024 as part of a £30 million investment. It describes itself as the UK’s largest independently-owned family-run auto retailer.

Download the Arnold Clark app

Motorists can pay for charging in several ways: via the Arnold Clark app, contactless payments, or by using apps such as Zap-Pay, Octopus Electroverse and Plugsurfing.

Chargers at each branch are split between Arnold Clark app users and ‘pay and go’ customers. Charging sessions can also be booked through the app – and most sites are accessible 24/7.

“We’ve made significant investments in our own UK-wide bookable ultra-rapid charging network,” said Arnold Clark CEO Russell Borrie. “These new charging hubs are designed to provide the public with convenient, reliable and cost-effective charging solutions while they’re on the move.”

The firm stresses that use of the hubs is not restricted to Arnold Clark customers. Anyone can download the app, create an account and sign up to Arnold Clark Charge. “They can then book a charge at a time or a place that suits them.”

To further support the switch to electric, Arnold Clark also runs two Electric Innovation Centres in Glasgow and Stafford. These are staffed by alternative-fuel vehicle experts, who can give motorists advice on charging, EV driving tips and more.

ALSO READ:

Toyota bZ4X electric SUV prices cut to £36,995

Jeep wants SUV owners to know their rights to go green-laning

Cadillac reveals radical Elevated Velocity concept

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

BMW M850i Edition M Heritage is a tribute to the original 8 Series

John Redfern - 0
The special edition 2026 BMW M850i Gran Coupe pays tribute to the E31-generation 8 Series, and will be limited to 500 units worldwide.

Toyota bZ4X electric SUV prices cut to £36,995

Richard Aucock - 0
Toyota has cut prices of its bZ4X electric family SUV to £36,995 – significantly taking it under the £37k Electric Car Grant barrier.

EVs are no longer a ‘niche risk’ for car insurance

Richard Aucock - 0
Car insurance companies are responding to the growing number of electric cars in the UK with more products and greater competition.

What does representative APR mean in car finance ads?

Motoring Research team - 0
What is the difference between representative APR and actual APR on a loan? Understand this before you arrange finance on a new car.