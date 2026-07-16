Van drivers risk serious skin damage in hot weather

Van drivers in the UK are risking sun damage to their skin by failing to take simple precautions when at work.

In a new survey, 44 percent of van drivers revealed they do not use SPF (Sun Protection Factor) sun cream during hot and sunny weather.

This is despite most van drivers being aware of the potential risks from sun exposure when they get behind the wheel. Almost two thirds (63 percent) of those surveyed said they knew UV rays can penetrate the glass in their van.

The larger windows of a van also mean a greater risk than for car drivers, especially when lengthy shifts on the road are factored in.

A hidden workplace risk

Adding to the potential problem is the fact that many van drivers like to lower the windows when hot weather hits.

MoneySuperMarket, which conducted the survey of 1,000 commercial vehicle drivers, found that 63 percent will drive with the windows down when temperatures go up.

Doing so puts them at risk of a ‘white van tan’, described by cosmetic doctor Ed Robinson as being “chronic, uneven UV exposure. From a skin health perspective, it means one side of the body, often the right arm, right side of the face, neck and hand in UK drivers, is repeatedly exposed to sunlight day after day.

“It may look like a harmless occupational tan, but medically it’s a red flag that the skin is receiving repeated ultraviolet injury. Over time, that can show up as pigmentation, rough texture, redness, broken capillaries, solar lentigines, actinic keratoses (rough, scaly patches or bumps on the skin) and accelerated collagen loss.”

Simple precautions to reduce skin damage

As van drivers can spend up to 10 hours on the road per day, Dr Ed advises: “For someone spending hours behind the wheel on a daily basis, I’d recommend a broad-spectrum SPF 50 applied every morning to the face, neck, ears, hands and arms.

“You should reapply every two hours if the windows are down, if you’re sweating, if you’re getting in and out of the vehicle or if the arm is exposed directly to sunlight. A stick or spray SPF is useful for topping up the backs of the hands and arms, but it shouldn’t replace a proper morning application.”

Alicia Hempsted, van insurance expert at MoneySuperMarket adds: “Van drivers are on the road for long stretches every day, often right through the hottest part of the afternoon. So unlike many workers, they can’t move away from the sun’s rays.

“While skin damage doesn’t happen overnight, years of driving with your windows down and your body in direct sunlight can take a real toll and increase your risk of permanent UV damage.

“Before setting off, make sure to apply a high SPF. While this is a small habit to get into, it can make a meaningful difference over the course of a career.”

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