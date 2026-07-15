Jeep brings back the Wrangler Laredo for 2027

The latest special edition Jeep Wrangler has been announced, marking the return of a classic badge from the 1980s.

As the newest in Jeep’s “Twelve 4 Twelve” series of limited-production Wrangler 4x4s, the Laredo takes its inspiration from the American Southwest and the border city of the same name.

Jeep introduced the Laredo trim level during the early 1980s, then added it as a lifestyle option when the Wrangler replaced the CJ model.

First unveiled as a concept at this year’s Easter Jeep Safari, a positive reaction from brand enthusiasts led to the Laredo entering production as the ninth model in the Twelve 4 Twelve run.

Jeep has made only minimal changes for the production-spec Wrangler Laredo, which is available in both two- and four-door body styles.

Retro-inspired Laredo design details

The Wrangler Laredo comes as standard with the “Xtreme 35 Package”, including 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 tires wrapped around new bronze beadlock-capable wheels.

The front grille surround is finished in Gobi gold, matched to the new Laredo hood decals and body stripes. At the rear, there is a lasso-style “4WD” decal, along with bronze tow hooks and bronze-accented Jeep and Trail Rated badges.

Jeep has also brought back the tan-colored soft-top roof as a finishing touch for the exterior of the Wrangler Laredo.

On the inside, Bison Brown Nappa leather seats are matched with Mayan Gold stitching. The center console and instrument panel are finished in Global Black.

Exclusive Laredo badges can be found throughout the cabin, plus there is a hidden cowboy hat motif for owners to find.

Available to order this month

“The Laredo name represents a pivotal moment in the Jeep brand’s evolution, and bringing it back was an opportunity to build on that legacy,” said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand CEO.

“With Wrangler Laredo, we set out to create something that stands apart, while staying true to what the Jeep brand does best, delivering proven, trail-rated capability our customers can count on.

“It blends that capability with distinctive design, premium materials and unmistakable character, creating a Wrangler that feels true to its roots while offering something entirely new.”

Jeep will begin accepting orders for the 2027 Wrangler Laredo later this month. Buyers will pay a $1,995 premium compared to a Wrangler Willys with the Xtreme 35 Tire Package.

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