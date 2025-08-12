Beat the heat: how to clear hot air from inside your car

Feeling the heat while driving? Here is how to clear hot air from your car, using both the windows and air-conditioning.

Motoring Research team
Motoring Research team
air conditioning life hack

As Britain swelters in one of the warmest summers in recent memory, the nation’s drivers will be feeling the heat.

Climbing into a car that has been baking in the summer sun could expose you even higher temperatures, making driving uncomfortable or even dangerous.

Thankfully, we have a few simple tips to cool down your car quickly. The first comes from vehicle designer, Nir Kahn.

His guide to clearing a car’s cabin of stuffy, sun-baked air is a quick and clever one. First, get the car’s air conditioning going, then open all the windows. Leave them open while driving for a minute.

Then close the front windows, driving again for a minute, before closing the rears as well. The effect is to evacuate hot, stale air from the car more quickly than if you keep the windows up and the air conditioning blasting.

Use the air recirculation button

Clear hot air from inside your car

Another tip is to use the AC recirculation button. Found on your car’s dashboard, it typically shows the outline of a car and a circular arrow, like the image above. This reuses the air already inside the cabin instead of pulling in fresh air from the outside.

Using AC recirculation is more efficient and effective on warm days, because you are cooling pre-chilled air – rather than hot air from outside. In polluted areas, such as city centres, it can also maintain a higher air quality inside the car.

You should avoid using AC recirculation on long journeys, as it can eventually reduce the level of oxygen inside the car, making you feel sleepy. It also isn’t suitable for demisting the windscreen, as air from inside the car is likely to be more moist.

Other advice for cooling your car

air conditioning life hack

If you have a sunroof or your car is a convertible, you’re in luck. Get them open fast. Hot air rises and will be out of the top quicker than you can say ‘heatwave’.

Essentials for travelling, obviously, are sun cream and plenty of water. Stay hydrated and keep your sun defences up.

And if you’re still too hot, don’t worry; cooler temperatures are never far off in the UK. Try to enjoy the summer while it lasts.

ALSO READ:

Essential tips for driving aboard this summer

How to drive safely on smart motorways

Apart from Britain, which countries drive on the left?

Related Articles

Motoring Research team
Motoring Research team
News, reviews, advice and features from the award-winning Motoring Resarch editorial team.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Opinion: Is IndyCar’s Alex Palou now too good for F1?

John Redfern - 0
After claiming his fourth Indycar Drivers’ title in five years, Spain’s Alex Palou has already cemented himself as an all-time great.

Alpine A290 hot hatch now from £295 a month

John Redfern - 0
A new Alpine A290 finance offer with 1.9 percent APR can be combined with the government’s Electric Car Grant discount of £1,500.

Kia Picanto city car range simplified with prices from £16,695

Richard Aucock - 0
The Kia Picanto remains an important city car contender in the UK and the firm has now simplified the line-up so it’s even easier to buy.

Wild 1,250 hp Corvette ZR1X to cost $207,395

John Redfern - 0
A limited-edition version of the new Corvette ZR1X with matte paint will be revealed at this year’s Monterey Car Week in California.