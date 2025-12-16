Mitsubishi Outlander SUV and L200 pickup to return in 2026

Mitsubishi Motors has confirmed the first two models to be sold in the UK next year, after the marque announced an unexpected comeback.

The Mitsubishi model range will include the latest-generation Outlander PHEV SUV, along with the L200 Series 7 double-cab pickup truck. Both will be available from summer 2026.

A limited number of vehicles will be offered at first, with Mitsubishi seemingly testing the waters with its previous best-sellers. The company had previously exited the UK in 2021.

Sadly, there is no mention of any Lancer Evolution-style performance car, not least because the 4WD saloon left the Mitsubishi lineup in 2016.

Family SUV and a hard-working truck

Mitsubishi sold more than 50,000 examples of the original Outlander PHEV when it was launched in 2014. It became one of the most popular plug-in hybrid vehicles at the time.

The latest 2026 Outlander PHEV boasts a larger platform, a 2.4-litre petrol engine and two electric motors. Up to 300hp is on offer, handled by a rally-bred Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) system.

When the Outlander PHEV returns to the UK in 2026, it will be available in seven-seat SUV guise for the first time.

Joining the Outlander will be the L200 Series 7 double-cab pickup, which features a 2.4-litre diesel engine and selectable four-wheel drive.

Return of ‘much-loved’ Mitsubishi models

Following the model reveal, Sharon Townsend, head of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, commented: “We are excited to announce the two new Mitsubishi models that will go on sale in the UK in summer 2026.

“While the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and the Mitsubishi L200 are familiar, much-loved and respected names in the UK, we will be introducing the very latest models, which feature significant design, technology and performance upgrades over their predecessors.”

UK launch dates for the Outlander PHEV and L200, along with prices and exact vehicle specifications, will be announced next year.

ALSO READ:

AUTOBEST 2026 winners announced at latest Ultimate Test

Used car buyers put off by vehicles with electronic driver aids

Best family SUVs to buy in 2025