Dacia Electric Car Grant slashes cost of Spring EV to just £12,240

The Dacia Spring’s position as the UK’s most affordable electric car has just been reinforced, thanks to a new £3,750 Electric Car Grant from Dacia.

The grant is effectively a deposit contribution, which the firm illustrates on a four-year PCP finance deal. It reduces the price of the entry-level 2026 Dacia Spring to just £12,240.

With a customer deposit of £2,776, Dacia’s additional £3,750 brings monthly payments down to £129 – by modern car finance standards, an absolute bargain.

The Dacia Electric Car Grant is distinct from the UK Government’s official Electric Car Grant. As the Spring is made in China, it doesn’t qualify for the ECG.

“With the introduction of our Dacia Electric Car Grant, it makes buying and owning a Spring even more affordable,” said Dacia UK brand director Luke Broad.

“We’re in the business of making electric mobility accessible for all, and with our track record of delivering best-in-class value for best-in-class cars, it really doesn’t require a leap of faith to go electric.”

Save money on 2026 Dacia Spring

Orders for the new improved Dacia Spring are open now, ahead of deliveries beginning in spring 2026.

The Spring is available in two guises: the £15,990 Expression 70 and £16,990 Extreme 100. Both prices are pre-grant, and the numbers indicate the power output of their electric motors.

The 2026 Dacia Spring has an updated chassis, suspension and brakes, while a new 24.3kWh battery provides a driving range of up to 140 miles.

Dacia has added a 40kW onboard DC charger, which will boost the battery from 20-80 percent capacity in 29 minutes.

Interior trim quality has been improved, and all models get a 7.0-inch driver display. The plusher Spring Extreme features a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity.

All 2026 Dacia Spring models also come with air conditioning, rear parking sensors and electric front windows. Extreme specification adds copper-accented styling, electric rear windows, electric door mirrors, front parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Opting for the more powerful Extreme 100 also cuts the Dacia Spring’s 0-62mph acceleration time from 12.3 seconds to a zippier 9.6 seconds.

ALSO READ:

AUTOBEST 2026 winners announced at latest Ultimate Test

Used car buyer put off by vehicles with electronic driver aids

More than 1,500 drivers caught exceeding 112mph in past year