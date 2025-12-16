Dacia Electric Car Grant slashes cost of Spring EV to just £12,240

Prices of the new Spring electric car have been slashed thanks to a Dacia Electric Car Grant finance deposit contribution of £3,750.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
2026 Dacia Spring

The Dacia Spring’s position as the UK’s most affordable electric car has just been reinforced, thanks to a new £3,750 Electric Car Grant from Dacia.

The grant is effectively a deposit contribution, which the firm illustrates on a four-year PCP finance deal. It reduces the price of the entry-level 2026 Dacia Spring to just £12,240.

With a customer deposit of £2,776, Dacia’s additional £3,750 brings monthly payments down to £129 – by modern car finance standards, an absolute bargain.

The Dacia Electric Car Grant is distinct from the UK Government’s official Electric Car Grant. As the Spring is made in China, it doesn’t qualify for the ECG.

“With the introduction of our Dacia Electric Car Grant, it makes buying and owning a Spring even more affordable,” said Dacia UK brand director Luke Broad.

“We’re in the business of making electric mobility accessible for all, and with our track record of delivering best-in-class value for best-in-class cars, it really doesn’t require a leap of faith to go electric.”

Save money on 2026 Dacia Spring

2026 Dacia Spring

Orders for the new improved Dacia Spring are open now, ahead of deliveries beginning in spring 2026.

The Spring is available in two guises: the £15,990 Expression 70 and £16,990 Extreme 100. Both prices are pre-grant, and the numbers indicate the power output of their electric motors.

The 2026 Dacia Spring has an updated chassis, suspension and brakes, while a new 24.3kWh battery provides a driving range of up to 140 miles.

Dacia has added a 40kW onboard DC charger, which will boost the battery from 20-80 percent capacity in 29 minutes.

Interior trim quality has been improved, and all models get a 7.0-inch driver display. The plusher Spring Extreme features a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity.

All 2026 Dacia Spring models also come with air conditioning, rear parking sensors and electric front windows. Extreme specification adds copper-accented styling, electric rear windows, electric door mirrors, front parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Opting for the more powerful Extreme 100 also cuts the Dacia Spring’s 0-62mph acceleration time from 12.3 seconds to a zippier 9.6 seconds.

ALSO READ:

AUTOBEST 2026 winners announced at latest Ultimate Test

Used car buyer put off by vehicles with electronic driver aids

More than 1,500 drivers caught exceeding 112mph in past year

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Mitsubishi Outlander SUV and L200 pickup to return in 2026

John Redfern - 0
Following the surprise announcement of Mitsubishi's return to the UK, the first new vehicles to make a comeback have been announced.

Christmas drink-driving crackdown gets underway in Scotland

John Redfern - 0
Police Scotland has started its annual campaign to tackle drink-driving offences during the Christmas and Hogmanay period.

Encor Series 1: First look at carbon-bodied Lotus Esprit restomod

Tim Pitt - 0
Tim Pitt gets a first look at the Encor Series 1, a V8-powered restomod with styling that harks back to the wedge-shaped Lotus Esprit S1.

Limited edition 911 GT3 90 pays tribute to Ferdinand Porsche

John Redfern - 0
Revealed on what have been Ferdinand Alexander Porsche’s 90th birthday, only 90 examples of the special 911 GT3 Touring will be made.