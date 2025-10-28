Most UK drivers still don’t know how to use fog lights

An overwhelming majority of British motorists are unaware of how to use their fog lights correctly.

Research conducted by eBay found that almost two thirds (60 percent) of drivers use their fog lights at the wrong times.

The Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) says that fog lights should only be switched on when visibility drops below 100 metres.

However, more than 13 percent of those surveyed said they would use fog lights when visibility was less than 300 metres, putting them at risk of a fine.

An illuminating issue

UK motorists also admit to being negligent when it comes to maintaining their car fog lights. Although 15 percent say they check them every month, a quarter (24 percent) admitted to never inspecting their lights.

The latter drivers prefer to leave it until the annual MOT test to find out if their car’s lights work properly.

Doing so could see drivers fined, should they be stopped by the police with faulty or non-functioning lights, with a potential cost of up to £1,000 (and three penalty points) for the most serious cases.

Being in the dark when it comes to lights is a more general problem, however. According to eBay’s research, almost half (48 percent) of UK drivers said they used full-beam headlights when it is dark, regardless of oncoming traffic.

Drivers risking MOT failure

A reluctance to get involved with vehicle maintenance was expressed by a fifth (20 percent) of those surveyed, who said they would feel uncomfortable sourcing replacement headlight bulbs.

This is despite the fact that, between June 2024 and June 2025, the DVSA recorded more than 4.3 million MOT failures relating to lights.

Some 31,000 MOT fails were down to issues relating to front or rear fog lights – a timely reminder to ensure these lamps are working.

Abir Tewari, UK director for parts and accessories at eBay, said: ”As the days get shorter, more motorists will be making journeys in the dark. It is important that all drivers know when to use the appropriate lights on their vehicle and how to keep them maintained.

“At eBay, we embrace the spirit of DIY, and our My Garage and Assured Fit functions help motorists of all skill levels carry out essential maintenance by identifying exactly the right parts for their vehicle.”

