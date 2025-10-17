Winter motoring: get your car prepared for cold weather

Winter roads can be treacherous, as the nights draw in and surfaces get slippery. Taking time to prepare your car will help keep you safe.

This guide looks at some straightforward ways to improve your safety on winter roads – and prevent you becoming stranded in the cold.

We’ll start with what to pack before you leave the house, then look at how to prepare your car, then finish with some winter driving tips.

Winter essentials: what to keep in your car

Every car should carry an emergency kit during the winter months – particularly if you’re driving in remote areas or far away from home. In extreme circumstances, being properly prepared for a breakdown or the car getting stuck could save your life.

Here’s a full list of what you should pack:

Mobile phone. The most important thing to do in an emergency is call for help

Mobile phone charger

Torch and extra batteries

Snacks and water

Spare tyre

Emergency poncho

Reflective safety vest

Socks and other spare clothing items that might get wet

First aid kit

Blanket

Two pairs of gloves, one leather and one latex

Rags or paper towels

Matches or a lighter

Whistle

Toilet paper

Tow rope

Jump leads

Flares

Preparing your car for winter roads

We cover the issue of winter tyres and whether they are necessary in a separate guide. However, the short answer is that winter tyres are beneficial – and will improve road safety – once the outside temperature drops below 7deg C. If you can afford the upfront cost, we recommend using them during the colder months.

You should also check the condition of your spare tyre and jack, and replace worn wiper blades if necessary. Keeping a windscreen scraper and a hardy pair of gloves in the car will prove invaluable on frosty mornings, too.

On that note, make sure your windscreen washer bottle is brimmed with the correct fluid. It contains anti-freeze properties that soapy water doesn’t have.

Keeping your car’s fuel topped up is also important in harsh weather. When the gauge drops below half-way, refill the tank. If you get stuck on a snowy, deserted road, keeping the engine running and the heater working could be vital.

Lastly, consider the right cabin temperature for winter driving, as wearing bulky clothes will limit your movement. Research by Seat recommends a temperature of no more than 21.5 deg C to feel comfortable and stay alert. Driving with an interior temperature of 35 deg C is similar to having a blood alcohol level of 0.5g per litre.

Winter driving tips

Driving in winter weather demands a slower, more cautious approach. Visibility may be limited, and grip can’t be taken for granted.

Remember, the most important safety feature of any car is the driver, so heed the following advice to reduce your risk of an accident:

Slow down

Stopping may take much longer on icy roads

The bigger the car, the longer the stopping distance

Leave extra space to the car in front, even at low speeds

Do not accelerate hard

Do not brake hard unless necessary

Avoid using cruise control

Bridges, off-ramps and shady spots might be extra slippery. Be aware

Slow down and approach junctions with caution. These are the most likely places for other drivers to be out of control

Be extra cautious around pedestrians and cyclists

Give snowploughs extra room. Never pass a snowplough

Pay attention to weather reports and traffic advice for your route

ALSO READ:

How to drive safely in heavy rain

What to do after a car accident

The best new cars to buy in 2025