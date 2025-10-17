Winter motoring: get your car prepared for cold weather

Driving conditions become more dangerous in the colder, darker months. We explain how to prepare your car and stay safe on winter roads.

Motoring Research team
Motoring Research team
Winter driving tips advice

Winter roads can be treacherous, as the nights draw in and surfaces get slippery. Taking time to prepare your car will help keep you safe. 

This guide looks at some straightforward ways to improve your safety on winter roads – and prevent you becoming stranded in the cold. 

We’ll start with what to pack before you leave the house, then look at how to prepare your car, then finish with some winter driving tips.

Winter essentials: what to keep in your car

Winter driving essentials

Every car should carry an emergency kit during the winter months – particularly if you’re driving in remote areas or far away from home. In extreme circumstances, being properly prepared for a breakdown or the car getting stuck could save your life.

Here’s a full list of what you should pack:

  • Mobile phone. The most important thing to do in an emergency is call for help
  • Mobile phone charger
  • Torch and extra batteries
  • Snacks and water
  • Spare tyre
  • Emergency poncho
  • Reflective safety vest
  • Socks and other spare clothing items that might get wet
  • First aid kit
  • Blanket
  • Two pairs of gloves, one leather and one latex
  • Rags or paper towels
  • Matches or a lighter
  • Whistle
  • Toilet paper
  • Tow rope
  • Jump leads
  • Flares

Preparing your car for winter roads

Motorists' poor knowledge around winter tyres

We cover the issue of winter tyres and whether they are necessary in a separate guide. However, the short answer is that winter tyres are beneficial – and will improve road safety – once the outside temperature drops below 7deg C. If you can afford the upfront cost, we recommend using them during the colder months.

You should also check the condition of your spare tyre and jack, and replace worn wiper blades if necessary. Keeping a windscreen scraper and a hardy pair of gloves in the car will prove invaluable on frosty mornings, too.

On that note, make sure your windscreen washer bottle is brimmed with the correct fluid. It contains anti-freeze properties that soapy water doesn’t have. 

Keeping your car’s fuel topped up is also important in harsh weather. When the gauge drops below half-way, refill the tank. If you get stuck on a snowy, deserted road, keeping the engine running and the heater working could be vital.

Lastly, consider the right cabin temperature for winter driving, as wearing bulky clothes will limit your movement. Research by Seat recommends a temperature of no more than 21.5 deg C to feel comfortable and stay alert. Driving with an interior temperature of 35 deg C is similar to having a blood alcohol level of 0.5g per litre.

Winter driving tips

Top tips for safer winter driving

Driving in winter weather demands a slower, more cautious approach. Visibility may be limited, and grip can’t be taken for granted.

Remember, the most important safety feature of any car is the driver, so heed the following advice to reduce your risk of an accident:

  • Slow down
  • Stopping may take much longer on icy roads
  • The bigger the car, the longer the stopping distance
  • Leave extra space to the car in front, even at low speeds
  • Do not accelerate hard
  • Do not brake hard unless necessary
  • Avoid using cruise control
  • Bridges, off-ramps and shady spots might be extra slippery. Be aware
  • Slow down and approach junctions with caution. These are the most likely places for other drivers to be out of control
  • Be extra cautious around pedestrians and cyclists
  • Give snowploughs extra room. Never pass a snowplough
  • Pay attention to weather reports and traffic advice for your route

ALSO READ:

How to drive safely in heavy rain

What to do after a car accident

The best new cars to buy in 2025

Related Articles

Motoring Research team
Motoring Research team
News, reviews, advice and features from the award-winning Motoring Resarch editorial team.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Pink Corvette NASCAR pace car will help to combat cancer

John Redfern - 0
The bold pink Corvette will be used as the official pace car for a pair of upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races.

How to get the best price when trading in your car

Motoring Research team - 0
Our guide explains how to get the highest price for your trade-in car when a PCP or similar car finance agreement comes to an end.

BMW M2 Turbo Design Edition celebrates classic 2002 Turbo

John Redfern - 0
Paying homage to the pioneering BMW 2002 Turbo, the special edition M2 comes with retro M graphics and carbon fiber detailing.

Cardiff plans to charge heavy SUVs more for parking

John Redfern - 0
A vote by Cardiff Council will determine if plans to tackle ‘carspreading' mean SUV owners will pay more to park in the city.