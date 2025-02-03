These were the most expensive car parts bought on eBay last year

Online marketplace eBay has announced its list of the 10 most expensive car part sold via its website during 2024.

The impressive haul of components and accessories includes everything from complete engines and gearboxes through to seats and exterior styling parts.

The top 10 list demonstrates the sheer diversity of parts available on eBay, with numerous high-end items for luxury vehicles and supercars up for grabs.

Fitting not included

The single most expensive car part sold on eBay in 2024 was the engine from a 2012 Audi R8. Producing 525hp and 391lb ft of torque, the 5.2-litre V10 had covered 36,000 miles when sold.

Auctioned for £16,567, sadly eBay does not mention where the sonorous V10 engine ended up after it was purchased.

Occupying positions two to four on the top 10 list were bucket seats taken from high-performance Porsche vehicles.

Claiming second place was a pair of carbon fibre seats taken from a 991-generation Porsche 911 GT3, which sold for £13,086.

Making £11,962 on eBay, a similar set of carbon fibre seats, originally fitted to a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, rounded-out the podium places.

From bucket seats to front splitters

Another set of Porsche carbon fibre bucket seats, taken from a different 991-generation 911 GT3, achieved a marginally lower price of £11,076.

In fifth place, a not-inconsiderable £10,049 was spent on a 3.0-litre V6 engine taken from a Porsche Macan, with the same amount achieved for the thumping V8 from a Mercedes-AMG E63.

A rally-prepared bodyshell for a Ford Escort Mk2 sold for £9,146, with a carbon fibre front splitter from a McLaren MP4-12C going for £9,051.

Although (presumably) not purchased for a car, eBay also notes that one bidder paid £10,189 for a Rolls-Royce Turbofan engine, as used in a Sea Harrier jump jet.

eBay’s automotive top 10 of 2024

Abir Tewari, UK director for parts and accessories at eBay, said: “It has been another interesting year for eBay parts and accessories, with a wide mixture of products making our top 10 most expensive list in 2024.

“From premium sports and supercar powertrains to rare and lightweight sports seats, the UK’s motoring enthusiasts are well and truly spoilt for choice.”

The full top 10 of car parts sold on eBay during 2024 is below:

Audi R8 V10 engine – £16,567 Porsche 911 GT3 carbon fibre seats – £13,086 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 carbon fibre seats – £11,962 Porsche 911 GT3 carbon fibre seats – £11,706 Porsche Macan V6 engine – £10,049 Mercedes-AMG E63 V8 engine – £10,049 Aston Martin DB9 V12 engine – £9,546 Audi RS7 V8 engine – £9,241 Ford Mk2 Escort rally car bodyshell – £9,146 McLaren MP4-12C front splitter – £9,051

