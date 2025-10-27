Instavolt to build ‘revolutionary’ EV battery storage charger on M6 motorway

EV charging network Instavolt has begun construction of a new battery storage system directly connected to its chargers at Corley services on the M6.

The new setup will store electricity on site and distribute it to the chargers on demand.

It means the grid connection can be smaller, and will provide consistent ultra-rapid charging even during periods of high demand.

Because it’s able to store and balance energy delivery, Instavolt can offer low-rate off-peak charging rates of 60p per kWh between 8pm and 7am.

Instavolt is also upgrading the chargers at Corley services from 62.5kW to 160kW ultra-rapid chargers. There will be eight chargers on the northbound site, and seven chargers on the southbound site.

The firm says it will subsequently roll out a further 12 batteries across its network, with North Wales and Eastbourne next in line to get the clever electricity storage solution.

“We’re the first to be able to provide this kind of battery storage system on a motorway network,” said Instavolt CEO Delvin Lane.

“This transformative project represents another important milestone for Instavolt and for the UK’s public charging infrastructure.”

He said the firm is demonstrating how smart energy management “can deliver reliable ultra-rapid charging while reducing pressure on the grid.

“It’s innovations like this that will help ensure EV charging remains scalable, sustainable and ready for the next wave of electric vehicles”.

Lane added that Instavolt currently has more than 2,200 EV chargers – which operate at 99 percent uptime and are powered by fully-renewable electricity.

“This development reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering a seamless and reliable EV charging experience for all drivers,” added operator of Corley services, Welcome Break CEO John Diviney.

