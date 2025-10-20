Millions of drivers at risk of £1,000 MOT fine

Millions of drivers in the UK could be risking a substantial fine for driving a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate.

An analysis of data supplied by Freedom of Information Act requests to the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), has uncovered the scale of the problem.

During the last year, some 8.095 million vehicles were reported to be overdue for an MOT test. And more than a third (37 percent) were over a month out of date.

Being caught driving a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate can result in a fine of up to £1,000. Motorists can also receive points on their driving licence, and have their vehicle seized.

Drivers risk MOT fines and more

Insurance broker ChoiceQuote was responsible for analysing the data, and found that more than 306,000 vehicles had MOTs between one and five years out of date.

Incredibly, some 36,000 vehicles were noted as being between five and 10 years overdue for an MOT.

However, ChoiceQuote’s data only looked at vehicles with overdue MOTs that are classed as ‘registered’ in the UK.

This means the volume of cars in need of an MOT could include those currently declared SORN (Statutory Off Road Notification), rather than in regular use.

Be prepared for your MOT

Phil Leese, a manager at ChoiceQuote, commented: “It is alarming to learn of the number of vehicles driving on our roads each day that do not have a valid MOT. Valid MOTs are not only crucial to ensure that your car is in full working order and does not pose as a risk to you or others, but is also critical in ensuring that your insurance is valid.

“If a vehicle’s MOT is not up to date, drivers may not just face a fine but also a more expensive financial burden if they are in a situation where an insurance claim is required.

“If you are unsure about the date of your next MOT, check now. Be prepared and book in your MOT in advance to avoid being cut short without a vehicle”.

Drivers can book an MOT up to one month before the car’s current certificate expires. This maximises the time available to do repairs, should your car fail its test.

In addition, signing up to the GOV.UK reminder service means you will receive an email or text message 30 days before the current MOT certificate expires.

