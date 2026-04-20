Speeding fines in the UK reach a four-year high

The number of speeding fines issued across the UK has hit a four-year high, according to new analysis of police data.

Road safety technology firm Ooono made Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to police forces across the country, requesting details about the quantity of speeding fines recorded.

A total of 24 police forces responded to the FOI request, with 22 reporting the number of penalties for speeding in their area had increased during the period from 2024 to 2025.

Only Warwickshire Police and Durham Constabulary saw a fall in the volume of speeding fines. Despite this, Warwickshire remained inside the top five forces in the study, with 177,373 tickets issued.

Speeding tickets on the up

West Yorkshire Police takes the ‘prize’ for issuing the greatest number of speeding fines outside London, with a total of 384,219 tickets between 2024 and 2025. This represents a 13 percent increase compared to the previous 12 months.

Devon and Cornwall claimed second place, dishing out 184,242 fines to drivers: a substantial 40 percent rise.

With Warwickshire in third, West Midlands Police were fourth with 147,070 fines issued. They were followed by Nottinghamshire Police, who collectively gave drivers 99,067 tickets.

However, no regional police force could match the number of speeding fines issued in the nation’s capital. A total of 778,600 tickets were sent to drivers across London.

Kensington and Chelsea saw an incredible 1,507 percent year-on-year increase, rising from 1,875 fines to 30,140.

There was also a 295 percent increase in the Lambeth area, which saw the number of fines jump from 9,488 up to 37,319.

London 20mph zones see record increases

Ooono notes that half of all roads in London are now subject to 20mph zones, with 21 of the 33 boroughs making this the default limit.

Speed cameras in urban areas have thus become a leading source of speeding fines. This is demonstrated by one camera on the King’s Road in Chelsea catching 851 drivers in a single day – believed to be a British record.

A single camera on the A40 in north-west London issued some 50,000 fines in 2024, meaning it could have potentially generated £5 million in revenue.

Mike Skyte, spokesperson for Ooono, said: “Speeding enforcement is clearly on the rise, and many drivers may not realise just how costly certain roads have become. Our data shows that it’s not just motorways – everyday routes across towns and cities are becoming high-risk for fines.

“In London especially, the rapid expansion of 20mph zones is playing a major role in the increase. Many drivers simply haven’t adjusted yet. The aim of tools like our interactive map is to give drivers better awareness, helping them to make safer, more informed decisions on the road.”

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