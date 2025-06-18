Dartford Crossing charge to increase from September 2025

Drivers using the Dartford Crossing on the M25 motorway between Kent and Essex will have to pay more from September 2025.

In a written statement to Parliament Lilian Greenwood MP, Minister for the Future of Roads at the Department for Transport, confirmed the price increases.

Starting from 1 September 2025, car drivers will see the cost of a single one-off journey rise by £1.00. It increases from £2.50 to £3.50.

Commercial vehicle drivers will be hit harder. Vehicles with two axles will now pay £4.20 (up from £3.00), while vehicles with more than two axles are set to be charged £8.40 – a £2.40 increase.

Traffic volumes ‘in excess of capacity‘

The government notes that it has been 11 years since toll booths at the Dartford Crossing were removed, coinciding with the last time that charges were increased.

Traffic on the Dartford Crossing has increased by 7.5 percent since 2014, with more than 150,000 vehicles using the bridge and tunnel each day.

Liilian Greenwood MP said traffic levels were “well in excess of the crossing’s design capacity,” resulting in congestion and “a range of knock-on impacts for local communities”.

The decision to increase charges has been made to “secure the effective operation of the crossing,” and to ensure traffic volumes can be managed.

New 2025 Dartford Crossing charges

The complete list of charges for drivers using the Dartford Crossing from 1 September 2025 is below:

A. Motorcycles, mopeds and quad bikes – Free

B. Cars, motorhomes and minibuses – £3.50

C. Buses, coaches and HGVs with 2 axles – £4.20

D. Buses, coaches and HGVs with more than 2 axles – £8.40

Pre-pay Dart Charge account holders will continue to receive a discount of up to 20 percent. For example, car drivers will pay £2.80 from September via the Dart Charge.

Dartford Crossing journeys made between 22:00 and 06:00 will continue to be free, as will the existing bicycle pick-up service.

Those living in Dartford or Thurrock can continue to use the local resident discount scheme. The cost will increase from £20 per year to £25 from September, but covers an unlimited number of crossings.

