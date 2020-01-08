These are the UK’s worst speeding hotspots

New research reveals which UK regions have the highest number of speeding fines. Greater Manchester tops the table, with 123,103 speeding offences in 2018-2019. That’s a jump of three percent on the year before.

Government figures show 52 percent of drivers admit to speeding on 30mph roads. Meanwhile, 46 percent say they breach the limit on motorways.

Following Greater Manchester are London and Surrey. A total of 121,483 speeding offences were recorded by London’s Metropolitan Police in the same period, which is down eight percent on the previous year. Surrey Police racked up 90,018 tickets. The West Midlands and West Yorkshire complete the top five, with 66,658 and 61,623 respectively.

The research concluded that drivers were less likely to comply with speed limits on lower-limit roads.

“Exceeding the speed limit is always dangerous, but at this time of year when weather conditions are treacherous and there are more vehicles on the road, it’s even more important to stick to the limits,” said a spokesperson from Car Parts 4 Less, which pulled together the data.

The bottom five areas for speeding offences are quite a contrast, with just 4,961 for Durham. Gwent is second-lowest, with 8,050 offences recorded. Suffolk gets into five figures, with 11,975, and Leicestershire isn’t far ahead on 12,076. Sussex rounds out the lowest five, with 14,433 offences.