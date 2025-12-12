More than 1,500 UK drivers caught exceeding 112mph in past year

FOI data reveals more than four drivers every day were recorded at speeds in excess of 112mph during the past 12 months.

More than 3 million drivers were logged as breaking the speed limit in the UK across the past twelve months

New analysis has revealed the number of UK motorists who were caught driving at more than 112mph during the past year.

The study was undertaken by Volvo, making use of Freedom of Information (FOI) data supplied by 32 separate British police forces.

Covering a time period between September 2024 and August 2025, some 1,500 drivers were recorded exceeding 112mph.

This means more than four drivers every day were detected. The speed measurements came from in-car police recording, fixed speed cameras, mobile speed camera vans and average speed cameras.

A 160mph speeding ticket

Volvo 112mph Speeding

Northamptonshire Police had the most instances of drivers exceeding 112mph, with 291 speeding offences recorded. The county has both the M1 and M45 motorways passing through it.

Staffordshire Police were next, with 196 instances, followed by Merseyside Police, who recorded 117 offences beyond 112mph. 

Interestingly, both Cleveland Police and Dyfed-Powys Police had no drivers breaking the 112mph barrier.

Cheshire Constabulary recorded the highest speed of all from the FOI data, with one driver clocked at 160mph. Northamptonshire was just behind, with 159mph noted as the worst case of speeding.

Volvo cars fitted with speed limiters

Volvo 112mph Speeding

In total, Volvo’s FOI research found 3,082,339 instances of speeding were recorded during the last 12 months.

The choice of 112mph as a starting point for Volvo’s analysis is no coincidence. Since 2020, every new car sold by the Swedish marque has been limited to 112mph – part of its aim to have no person killed or seriously injured in a Volvo.

Nicole Melillo Shaw, managing director of Volvo Car UK, said: “At Volvo, safety in and around your car is our number one priority. With a record number of licensed vehicles on the road in the UK – more than 42 million in 2025 – road safety has never been more important. 

“The fact a UK driver is caught travelling in excess of 112mph every six hours highlights the importance and relevance of our speed limiter technology. It is a feature we build in by design, and the findings of our research suggest it is the right approach to take.”

U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

