New Skoda Elroq Respectline celebrates diversity and equality

Skoda has revealed a special one-off version of its Elroq electric SUV, intended to embody what the Czech brand says are its core values.

The Elroq Respectline is designed to represent ‘respect, diversity, inclusion, equality and fairness’. Skoda says these principles are central to its corporate culture.

With a bold design both outside and in, the Elroq Respectline should attract plenty of attention when it appears at events across Europe.

Launching the car during European Diversity Month, Skoda says the Elroq Respectline is a ‘bold statement in support of human rights’.

All the colours of the rainbow

On the outside, the Elroq Respectline has received an eye-catching rainbow livery, with a stylised version of the Skoda ‘háček’ applied across the body panels.

The háček is the diacritical mark atop the Czech letter ‘Š’, as found in the official ‘Škoda Auto’ name. It reflects the marque’s origins and 130-year heritage.

For added effect, the Elroq’s ‘Tech Deck’ front grille has an illuminated LED rainbow design.

The colourful theme continues inside, with rainbow embroidery stitching on the upholstery, plus a recreation of the exterior livery on the dashboard and door trims.

Taking part in the Tour de France

This is not the first time Škoda has created a Respectline model. Its Enyaq Coupe SUV got the same treatment soon after launch in 2023.

Skoda has big plans for the Elroq Respectline this year. These include appearences at the Metronome Prague music festival, Prague Pride and on selected stages of the Tour de France bicycle race.

Maren Gräf, Skoda board member for people and culture, said: “Diversity, equity, inclusion and mutual understanding are cornerstones of Skoda’s corporate culture.

“We are proud of our commitment to promoting human rights and mutual respect, and we believe the Elroq Respectline will help us carry these values even further.”

