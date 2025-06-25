Shell survey finds growing resistance to EV switch

Research by energy company Shell has found that electric car owners are growing in confidence around the world – but petrol and diesel owners are, worryingly, becoming increasingly resistant to making the shift to electric.

More than 15,000 drivers from the UK, Europe, United States and China took part in the 2025 Shell Recharge Driver Survey.

Covering electric vehicle ownership, the survey found 61 percent of EV drivers are less worried about running out of battery charge than they were a year ago.

Almost three quarters (72 percent) say the availability of public charging points has improved during the same time period, too.

High costs prevent more EV switching

However, Shell’s survey also found interest from drivers of petrol or diesel cars in switching to an EV is falling.

In Europe, only 41 percent of ICE (internal combustion engine) car drivers were interested in owning an electric car in 2025, compared to 48 percent the previous yea. The United States saw a slightly smaller decline, down from 34 percent to 31 percent.

The cost of buying an electric car was cited as the key barrier for close to half (43 percent) of non-EV drivers in the European marketplace.

For those who have made the transition to electrified driving, the chance of them going back seems remote. More than 90 percent of current electric car drivers said they would consider another EV as their next vehicle.

More EV owners were also relying solely on their electric car, rather than having an ICE ‘backup car’ as well.

European drivers missing out

European drivers were less satisfied with their charging experiences, with just half (51 percent) saying the reliability of public chargers has improved in the last 12 months.

By contrast, three quarters (74 percent) of Chinese respondents, and 80 percent of those in America, said public charging was now better. European EV owners were the least likely to believe public chargers represent value for money, too.

David Bunch, executive vice president for Shell Mobility, said: “Shell has established strong public charging networks in key markets worldwide, and this research reinforces what we hear from our customers: there’s a growing disparity in the transition to electric vehicles.

“While current EV drivers are feeling more confident, the relatively high cost of owning an electric vehicle, combined with broader economic pressures, are making it a difficult decision for new consumers.”

