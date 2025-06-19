Fleets say EV charging speed is now top priority

Company car fleets choosing electric cars say the speed of charging is now the top factor when considering which vehicles to buy.

Nearly seven in 10 fleets say the speed of charging is a consideration, as bosses look to minimise time spent topping up on the move.

‘The ability to charge quickly remains useful, especially for drivers without their own charging and those who are covering higher miles,’ said the report.

Second in the most-cited reasons for choosing an EV is efficiency, which is measured in miles per kilowatt hour.

“Surprisingly, there has been a reduction in interest in fleet efficiency,” said John Peters, head of Arvan Mobility Observatory Barometer.

“We might have expected a rise here. The price of electricity has increased in recent years and there is now awareness that the efficiency of apparently similar EVs can differ widely and have a very real impact on fuel costs.”

Range, surprisingly, is now only third in the list of EV choice factors. With electric cars now commonly offering a range of 250-300 miles, only six in 10 are now considering range.

“As a result, for fleet drivers, there is much less emphasis on managing range as they travel.”

Greater understanding of EVs

The insights from the Arval Mobility Observatory Barometer show how the factors behind choosing an EV change as buyers get a better understanding of electric cars.

What’s more, all three charging considerations are now lower in the priority list than in the previous Barometer survey.

“Arguably, the main takeaway here is a decreased level of concern about all three metrics,” said John Peters.

“This is simply because, we believe, operating EVs is becoming normal for businesses. Fleet managers are less stressed about the technology thanks to operational experience that shows it works in most applications.”

Instead, he said, they are becoming more experienced in choosing EVs and assessing which factors are most important for their needs – rather than simply focusing on range above all.

