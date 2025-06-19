Fleets say EV charging speed is now top priority

As understanding of EVs grows, company car fleets are now selecting electric cars based on how quickly they can top up at rapid chargers.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
A silver electric SUV charges at Ionity station, surrounded by charging units, under a cloudy sky and power lines in the background.

Company car fleets choosing electric cars say the speed of charging is now the top factor when considering which vehicles to buy.

Nearly seven in 10 fleets say the speed of charging is a consideration, as bosses look to minimise time spent topping up on the move.

‘The ability to charge quickly remains useful, especially for drivers without their own charging and those who are covering higher miles,’ said the report.

Second in the most-cited reasons for choosing an EV is efficiency, which is measured in miles per kilowatt hour.

“Surprisingly, there has been a reduction in interest in fleet efficiency,” said John Peters, head of Arvan Mobility Observatory Barometer.

“We might have expected a rise here. The price of electricity has increased in recent years and there is now awareness that the efficiency of apparently similar EVs can differ widely and have a very real impact on fuel costs.”

Range, surprisingly, is now only third in the list of EV choice factors. With electric cars now commonly offering a range of 250-300 miles, only six in 10 are now considering range.

“As a result, for fleet drivers, there is much less emphasis on managing range as they travel.”

Greater understanding of EVs

Electric vehicle charging at station in front of Brewpoint building, parked cars nearby, under a cloudy sky with visible power lines.

The insights from the Arval Mobility Observatory Barometer show how the factors behind choosing an EV change as buyers get a better understanding of electric cars.   

What’s more, all three charging considerations are now lower in the priority list than in the previous Barometer survey.

“Arguably, the main takeaway here is a decreased level of concern about all three metrics,” said John Peters.  

“This is simply because, we believe, operating EVs is becoming normal for businesses. Fleet managers are less stressed about the technology thanks to operational experience that shows it works in most applications.”

Instead, he said, they are becoming more experienced in choosing EVs and assessing which factors are most important for their needs – rather than simply focusing on range above all.

ALSO READ:

UK is the worst-hit country in Europe for car clocking

Porsche 963 RSP is a true Le Mans racer for the road

Peugeot E-208 GTI combines hot hatch heritage with EV power

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 sets new Nurburgring lap record

John Redfern - 0
The 50th anniversary Golf GTI Edition 50 is the fastest production Volkswagen to lap the Nurburgring circuit in Germany.

Dartford Crossing charge to increase from September 2025

John Redfern - 0
The Department for Transport has confirmed new charges for drivers using the Dartford bridge or tunnel on the M25 motorway.

How to keep cool when driving in summer heat

Motoring Research team - 0
Keeping yourself and your car cool is vital for safe and reliable driving. We explain how to stay chilled when the weather heats up.

Ford F-150 Lobo offers street truck attitude straight from the factory

John Redfern - 0
Offered for the 2025 Ford F-150 STX, the new Lobo Package gives the top-selling truck a darker, more sinister appearance.