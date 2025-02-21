EV sales to overtake petrol cars by 2028

A forecast indicates that sales of new EVs will surpass petrol cars by 2028 – although they will still be shy of the ZEV Mandate.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
A modern SUV, parked on cobblestone beside a brick wall with graffiti. Urban setting, no people visible, license plate displayed.

Electric vehicle sales will overtake those of petrol cars by 2028 and account for 38 percent of new car registrations. However, this will still leave them shy of ZEV Mandate targets.

That’s according to industry intelligence provider Cox Automotive, which forecasts petrol car sales will be down to 30 percent market share by 2028. The figure equates to 1.4 million fewer petrol cars being sold.

Diesel will fare even worse, predicts Cox Automotive. By 2028, it will have a share of just six percent, a hefty fall of 76 percent since 2020. This equates to two million fewer diesel cars sold.

By contrast, the rise of EVs has been “remarkable,” says Cox, with registrations up by 560 percent since 2020.

In just four years, nearly a million electric vehicles have entered the UK market, taking just shy of a 20 percent market share in 2024.

Two million milestone

Two white SUVs parked on a road with trees in the background, showcasing modern design features and aerodynamic styling. No people or landmarks visible.

The experts are forecasting just over two million new car registrations in 2025. That’s a modest 1.5 percent increase on 2024.

And there will be many more new car brands chasing those two million new car buyers, too. Due to the introduction of new entrant brands from China and beyond, there are now more than 60 cars brands available in the UK.

Notably, new brands are often more affordable than established ones. This can make them tempting in the switch to electric, as nearly seven in 10 car buyers say they’re not willing to pay more for an EV than a petrol or diesel alternative.

On average, EVs currently cost 12 percent more than a petrol or diesel car, according to Cox Automotive. But new entrants are already helping drive down this gap.

Interestingly, Cox also discovered that more than 85 percent of consumers now want stronger government incentives to boost EV sales. Without them, the ZEV Mandate target of 80 percent of new vehicles being EVs by 2030 may be in jeopardy.

ALSO READ:

ECOBEST 2024 Challenge to discover real-world EV range

UK councils have ‘inconsistent’ approach to pothole repairs

19 hidden secrets of everyday motoring

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

New Kia PV5 electric van will take on the Ford Transit

Richard Aucock - 0
The Kia PV5 is the South Korean firm's move into the electric van sector, where it will challenge the market-leading Ford Transit Custom.

Is my car insurance still valid if I drive during a weather warning?

Motoring Research team - 0
Are you still insured if you ignore Met Office weather warnings and drive your car in snow, ice, rain, wind or fog? We explain the rules.

A six-wheeled Suzuki Jimny exists – and you could buy it

John Redfern - 0
The unique custom-made Suzuki Jimny 6x4 pickup truck is being sold in Ascot next month by Historics Auctioneers.

New Spectre Black Badge is the most powerful Rolls-Royce ever

John Redfern - 0
Rolls-Royce has revealed a faster, more powerful version of its electric Spectre coupe. The Black Badge is capable of 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds.