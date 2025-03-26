New survey reveals 2 in 3 Brits will not buy an electric car

The majority of British motorists have no plans to buy an electric car, according to a new study.

Research commissioned by AXA insurance, which questioned 1,501 UK motorists, found that almost two thirds (63 percent) are not interested in purchasing an EV.

Of those surveyed, more than a third (37 percent) said concern about the lifespan of batteries in an electric car was the major factor in their decision.

Such are the fears about battery life, a mere eight percent of those who responded said they planned to buy a second-hand electric vehicle.

Battery life causing concerns

However, battery life were not the only concern about electric cars held by the survey respondents.

Some 61 percent said they thought electric cars were too expensive to buy. And 36 percent believe there is a shortage of public charging points in their local area.

AXA also uncovered a lack of knowledge from members of the public about electric cars, in particular relating to used EVs.

Nearly two thirds (64 percent) of those questioned said there is not enough public information on how to buy a used electric vehicle.

Boosting consumer confidence

AXA believes the used electric car market could be stimulated through standardised battery health certificates.

Such certificates would offer a clear guide as to the state of the battery in a second-hand EV, comparing its maximum level of charge against what was available when the car was new.

Marco Distefano, managing director at AXA Retail, said: “We urge the Government to urgently publish guidelines to support standardised battery health testing.

“Not only will this stimulate the used EV market, but it also has the potential to positively impact insurance premiums by providing a barometer for assessing the value of EVs in a similar way that mileage is used for vehicles with an engine.”

