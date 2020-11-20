How to move over safely for emergency vehicles

Driving with blue lights gives the emergency services exemption from certain parts of the Highway Code. We explain the rules.

John Redfern
Blue light safety tips

Wailing sirens, or the sight of blue flashing lights, can bring dread to even the most composed driver.  

Most motorists know they need to move over for the emergency services, but not everyone knows the best way how. Making the wrong choice could delay those responding to an accident, and land yourself in trouble. 

Read on for our top tips on how to safely and legally give way to the emergency services while driving.

What can the emergency services do when using blue lights?

Blue light safety tips

Emergency services drivers are exempt from various road traffic laws when using blue lights and sirens. Section 87 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 underpins these exemptions, allowing police, fire brigade, and ambulance vehicles to disobey the speed limit in an emergency. 

Exemptions also allow the emergency services to pass on the wrong side of a ‘keep left’ sign, or treat a red traffic light as a ‘give way’ sign. 

Each individual emergency services driver has to justify their use of exemptions in the given circumstances. Using them unnecessarily, or taking disproportionate risks, could result in prosecution for driving offences.

What should I do when I hear a siren or see blue lights?

Blue light safety tips

The most important message is not to panic and simply slam on your brakes. 

Stopping in the middle of the road can make it harder for an emergency services vehicle to pass you, or potentially cause an accident if there are other vehicles following you.

Check which way the emergency services are likely to be going, then calmly slow down and pull over to let them by. 

If you’re at a roundabout or busy junction when you hear sirens, it is best to wait and see what direction an emergency services vehicle is coming from before moving off.

What if there is nowhere safe to move over?

Blue light safety tips

Although you might want to let a vehicle on blue lights pass as soon as possible, not everywhere is a safe place to slow down and pull to one side. 

Do not pull over on the entry to a sharp bend or at the brow of a hill. Limited vision here could make it dangerous for an emergency services vehicle to pass you. Instead, keep going until the visibility improves, then move over.

You should also avoid taking to the kerb and stopping in bus lanes where possible. Be aware of traffic islands, and avoid blocking the road by stopping near them.

What if there is a solid white line on the road?

Blue light safety tips

Solid white lines on roads are used to show where overtaking may be dangerous, typically due to limited visibility. These risks still apply to the emergency services responding to an incident. 

Should an emergency services vehicle end up behind you on a section of road with solid white lines, they are likely to turn off the lights and sirens. They will keep them off until the solid lines end, and are able to overtake safely. 

You should keep driving safely, obeying the speed limit, until the solid white line ends. You can then look to slow down and allow the emergency services past.

Can I go through a red traffic light?

Blue light safety tips

Emergency services vehicles can pass through a red traffic light, but that exemption does not automatically extend to other road users getting out of their way. Rule 219 of the Highway Code says that drivers should comply ‘with all traffic signs’ when letting emergency services vehicles pass. 

If you are at a junction with a red light, stay where you are and allow the emergency services to find a route through. Should the traffic be busy, they may switch off their lights and sirens until the traffic lights change.

What should I do if I see blue lights on a motorway?

Blue light safety tips

As with driving on a normal road, do not immediately brake to a stop should you see blue lights behind you on a motorway. Instead, look to move to the left when safe to do so, while obeying any instructions on overhead gantry signs. 

Where traffic has come to a halt, the hard shoulder will be used by the emergency services to make progress. This makes it even more important to keep the hard shoulder free.

Where there is no hard shoulder, the emergency services vehicles may pass between lanes to try and reach the scene of an incident ahead. Look to help create a channel for emergency services vehicles to use, and be aware of multiple vehicles.

How much room should I give emergency vehicles?

Blue light safety tips

It may sound obvious, but modern fire engines and ambulances are substantially larger than the average car. 

Try to take this into account when moving out of the way, so as not to obstruct the emergency services unnecessarily. It can also avoid your car being damaged, should a 12-tonne fire engine need to get through in a hurry.

Will there be just one vehicle?

Blue light safety tips

Although it is tempting to move off after letting one emergency vehicle through, take time to check that a second car, ambulance or fire engine is not following behind. 

Major incidents could see a number of vehicles heading to the same location, and you do not want to inadvertently block them by pulling into their path.

ALSO READ:

How to drive safely on a smart motorway

How to drive safely with pets on board

Which car brands offer an online buying service?

Related Articles

Advice

How a dirty car could cost you £1,000

Motoring Research team - 0
Keeping your car's number plates and lights clean is essential for safety – and to avoid a substantial fine.
Read more
Advice

Why driving through puddles risks a fine or licence points

John Redfern - 0
Splashing through standing water to soak pedestrians could cost you money – and lead to points on your driving licence. We explain the rules.
Read more
Advice

Winter driving: how to prepare you and your car

Motoring Research team - 0
Winter is coming and it's already getting dark. Prepare your car for the coming conditions to stay safe over the colder darker months
Read more
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

Polestar 1 (2020) review

Car Reviews Tim Pitt - 0
The Polestar 1 is a 600hp carbon-bodied plug-in hybrid designed to get this new brand noticed. Are you paying attention yet?
Read more

Hybrid car sales to continue until 2035

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The government confirms that sales of full hybrid vehicles will continue until 2035, five years after the ban on new petrol and diesel cars.
Read more

Volvo drops cars from 30 metres to test safety

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Volvo has dropped 10 cars from a crane to test safety. The aimis to help rescue workers prepare for the most extreme road collisions.
Read more

We drive a Volvo police car – on a frozen lake

Features Andrew Brady - 0
We go sideways in Volvo's police-spec V90 on a frozen lake in Sweden. And we discover what makes it different to a normal car.
Read more

Find a Car Review

News

2030 new petrol and diesel car ban explained

Richard Aucock - 0
The government will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030. What does it mean for you? Our explainer tells you everything you need to know
Read more

Ranked: the most exciting car chases of all time

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Mad Max: Fury Road has been named the most exciting on-screen car chase of all time, but there's no place for Bullitt or The Italian Job.
Read more

All new cars to log real-world fuel consumption from January 2021

Richard Aucock - 0
New European rules require all new cars to be sold with onboard fuel consumption monitoring devices as part of the fallout from ‘dieselgate’.
Read more

Features

20 cars that rocked the vinyl roof look

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 6
Classic cars from the 1960s and 1970s that took inspiration from the 1920s – from the Ford Mustang to the Vauxhall Viva
Read more

Modern classic Audis driven: a Retro Road Test special

Tim Pitt - 0
We sample four cars that helped build Audi's reputation as a 21st century premium powerhaus: the R8 LMX, TT Quattro Sport, Audi Cabriolet and A1 Quattro.
Read more

We drive a Volvo police car – on a frozen lake

Andrew Brady - 0
We go sideways in Volvo's police-spec V90 on a frozen lake in Sweden. And we discover what makes it different to a normal car.
Read more

Reviews

Polestar 1 (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
The Polestar 1 is a 600hp carbon-bodied plug-in hybrid designed to get this new brand noticed. Are you paying attention yet?
Read more

Ford Focus ST (2019) review

Tim Pitt - 1
The Ford Focus ST edges closer to RS performance with 280hp, adaptive dampers and a Track mode. Does it share the smaller Fiesta's brilliance?
Read more

Ford GT (2017) review

Tim Pitt - 2
The GT is Ford's track-focused supercar flagship, with a carbon fibre body, a 656hp V6 engine and a Hollywood back-story. We drive it.
Read more

Advice

How to use the emergency refuge areas on smart motorways

Motoring Research team - 1
Emergency refuge areas are a safe haven for stranded vehicles on busy smart motorways – but many motorists don’t know what they are or how to use them.
Read more

The car safety recalls you need to know about

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
We reveal the latest car safety recalls in the European Union
Read more

How to take your child car seat on a flight

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Travelling abroad this summer? Most airlines will allow you to carry your child car seat for free, but it's worth checking before the flight.
Read more