The best restomods to buy in 2024

Restomods divide opinion like the famous jar of yeast extract: you either love ’em or hate ’em. But the fact that people are prepared to pay big money for restomods suggests they are here to stay.

We’ve driven some truly fabulous creations, including restomods based on iconic Porsche, Land Rover and Ferrari models. Here are some of our favourites.

Frontline LE60 MGB

Rather fittingly, Frontline is based in Abingdon, close to the former MG factory, which closed its doors in 1980. The last car out of the door was an MGB, but the LE60 is a very different beast, powered by a 375hp Rover-derived 4.8-litre V8 engine that’s good for 0-62mph in 4.0 seconds and a top speed of 170mph. There are numerous other upgrades, which is to be expected for a car that costs upwards of £211,000, plus the price of a donor car.

We said: ‘With its pumped-up wheelarches, widened stance and sawn-off tailpipes, the LE60 clearly takes no prisoners: an impression heightened when the 4.8-litre V8 rumbles raucously into life. Surrounded by supple leather in a hand-formed aluminium tub seat (shaped to fit the buyer’s backside), the view ahead says ‘British sports car’ while the soundtrack yells ‘Detroit muscle’.’

Read our Frontline LE60 MGB review

Twisted Land Rover Defender T110 TVS

Twisted Automotive has spent a couple of decades seeking to improve the original Land Rover Defender without eroding its charm. One option is the Twisted T110 in either five- or seven-seat guise, complete with a choice of powertrains, including a Ford-sourced 2.3-litre turbo four, GM 6.2-litre V8 or a fully electric conversion. The engine is just the start of it, though. Twisted offers an array of upgrades designed to modernise the Defender experience (without buying a new one from Land Rover).

We said: ‘With the Defender TVS, Twisted has managed to retain the spirit and character of the original, but with a more-than-healthy dose of extra performance. There’s certainly no more hate from me here.’

Read our Twisted Land Rover Defender T110 TVS review

Kamm Porsche 912c

As the name suggests, the Kamm 912c is based on a four-cylinder Porsche 912, but the car is far removed from the original – built from 1965 to 1969. JPS Aircooled stretches the 1.6-litre engine to 2.0 litres, adding individual DBW throttle bodies, electronic fuel injection and a custom stainless steel exhaust. The result is 190hp in a car that weighs just 750kg. Other upgrades include a competition clutch, ZF limited-slip differential and AP Racing disc brakes.

We said: ‘It really works on British B-roads. Passing SUVs on country lanes is a sensor-squawking, buttock-clenching ordeal in most modern supercars, but the slim-hipped Porsche (nearly 400mm narrower than a Cayman) rarely needs to slow down. Wind off the adaptive dampers and it’s relatively supple as well, holding its line and responding to the smallest inputs through the lovely Momo Prototipo wheel.’

Read our Kamm Porsche 912c review

Theon Design Porsche 911

The Theon Design recipe is not dissimilar to the Singer style of restomods. Start with a Porsche 964 Carrera, ‘backdate’ it with retro styling inspired by early RS and ST models, then dial up the performance. Each car is built to a customer’s specification, with a choice of three naturally aspirated engines: 3.6-litre, 3.8-litre or 4.0-litre. If that’s not enough, Theon can add forced induction through supercharging or turbocharging.

We said: ‘Granted, this is still a powerful rear-drive machine with no electronic safety net, so you need to plan and manage your inputs carefully. But that added frisson of excitement, and sense of connection, is a major reason to own a car like this. If you want ultimate fire-and-forget performance, just buy a 992 Turbo S.’

Read our Theon Design Porsche 911 review

Paul Stephens Porsche 993R

We complete our hat-trick of Porsche restomods with the Paul Stephens 993R. It’s based on the final iteration of the air-cooled 911, but takes inspiration from the GT3 models that followed. At its heart – or should that be at its rear – is a 330hp 3.8-litre flat-six mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. There are virtually no creature comforts, with nearly everything stripped out in the name of weight-saving. The result is a 1,220kg car – 150kg less than the standard 993.

We said: ‘Like the limited-run 911R that Porsche sold-out in 2016, the 993R is intended as a road car, not a track-day tearaway. That’s evident in the motor’s ample mid-range torque, its refinement at cruising speeds, and the pleasingly supple ride in the softer damper settings. It’s the classic 911 experience, but rebooted in high-definition. If a GT3 – or even a Singer – seems too obvious, this might just be your perfect Porsche.’

Read our Paul Stephens Porsche 993R review

Everrati Mercedes-Benz SL ‘Pagoda’

The Paul Bracq-designed W113 SL ‘Pagoda’ was one of the most beautiful cars of the 20th century. Not everyone will approve of Everrati’s electric conversion, but there are few better (and more elegant) ways to travel. The standard SL conversion comes with a 54kWh battery, but Touring spec adds the Helix electric motor as seen in the Lotus Evija and Aston Martin Valkyrie, and a 68kWh battery for a range of 200 miles.

We said: ‘Like all such restomods, the Pagoda is fiercely expensive – close to £400,000 before you even factor in the cost of a donor car (which Everrati can source for you). Nonetheless, for the privileged few who can afford it, this is an elegant and rather wonderful way to travel.’

Read our Everrati Mercedes-Benz SL ‘Pagoda’ review

RML Short Wheelbase

Based in Northamptonshire, the RML Group designs, engineers and builds sports and racing cars for established automotive brands, but the Short Wheelbase is the first car to wear an RML badge. It pays homage to the Ferrari 250 GT SWB, although its 5.5-litre V12 engine, transmission and steel backbone chassis come from a 550 Maranello. It weighs around 1,700kg and can sprint to 62mph in 4.1 seconds.

We said: ‘It isn’t focused or ultimately as fast as a new Ferrari, but that’s exactly the point. You sense the body roll and rotate as the rubber digs into the tarmac, backed up by a reassuring sense of balance. As for the engine, it’s just what you’d hope from a naturally aspirated V12 with a cavallino rampante on the cam cover: linear, sonorous and guaranteed to give you goosebumps.’

Read our RML Short Wheelbase review

Callum Aston Martin Vanquish 25

Ian Callum designed the original Aston Martin Vanquish, so if anyone has the right to create a restmod version, it’s him. After retiring as Jaguar’s director of design, the Scot established his own consultancy, creating the Vanquish 25. There are 350 modifications, including a 10mm drop in ride height, 60mm wider track, 20-inch alloys and a reworked 6.0-litre V12 engine. The result is 580hp, around 60hp more than a post-2004 Vanquish S, plus a top speed of 200mph.

We said: ‘A lower seating position and smaller steering wheel (reshaped on R-Reforged’s milling machine) also enhance the sense of connection. “It’s like you’re wearing the car, rather than riding on top of it,” says Adam. Back at base, listening to the tick of cooling exhausts, I’m feeling a bit more positive about life after 2030. Maybe, when the world forges into an electric future, car enthusiasts can get their kicks in the reimagined past. I’m not sure what Callum is working on next, but if you’re reading this, Ian, a modernised Escort Cosworth would be just brilliant.’

Read our Callum Aston Martin Vanquish 25 review

GTO Engineering 250 GT SWB Revival

You’ll need to find the best part of £20 million for a Ferrari 250 GT SWB, but there is an alternative. The GTO Engineering Revival cost upwards of £750,000 and most cars began life as a Ferrari 250 GTE or 330 GT. The ‘Stars in Their Eyes’ process takes around two years and the majority of parts are formed, machined and hand-finished on site. There were three engine options: 280hp 3.0-litre V12, 320hp 3.5-litre or 350hp 4.0-litre. Whatever the choice, performance is potent in a car weighing about the same as a Volkswagen Up. Revival production has currently been paused, but used examples are occasionally available.

We said: ‘Handing back the keys with the V12 crescendo still echoing in my ears, I ponder how much progress we have really made. Supercars have become vastly faster, more capable and more accessible since 1959 (well before the word ‘supercar’ was even used, incidentally), but in terms of raw driving excitement, they have stood still at best. I wouldn’t swap one SWB for a garage full of electric hypercars.’

Read our GTO Engineering 250 GT SWB Revival review

David Brown Mini eMastered

The David Brown Mini eMastered is arguably the perfect car for Londoners (assuming they can afford the £150,000+ price tag). It’s electric, so there’s no need to worry about the ULEZ charge or those acoustic traffic cameras. A range of 110 miles from an 18.8kWh battery is probably enough for most city-dwellers. And the small battery means it weighs just 640kg – about the same as an original Mini.

We said: ‘When you’re not stuck in traffic or chatting to curious tourists, the Mini is also irrepressibly fun to drive. The latest, BMW-built Mini promises ‘Maximum go-kart feel’, but this is the real deal. Steering response is instant, acceleration feels lively and the battery-boosting regen brakes are strong and progressive. The rising whine of the electric motor is oddly reminiscent of an A-Series, too.’

Read our David Brown Mini eMastered review

