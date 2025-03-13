Meet the Longbow: a new British-built electric sports car

British sports car manufacturer Longbow has unveiled what it describes as the world’s first ‘Featherweight Electric Vehicle’ (FEV).

Created by a team with experience of developing EVs, including at Tesla, Lucid and BYD, the Longbow will be built entirely in the UK.

With a company motto of ‘Celeritas Levitas’ – translated as ‘the speed of lightness’, the aims of Longbow are clear.

The company’s plan is to channel the spirit of British icons such as the Jaguar E-Type and Lotus Elise, putting driving enjoyment at the heart of the Longbow experience.

Light car, heavyweight performance

The Longbow team is targeting a kerb weight of less than 1,000kg for both the Speedster and Roadster models: exceptionally light for an EV.

A bespoke aluminium chassis underpins the Longbow, with the fully open Speedster version planned to enter production first. This windscreen-free model will weigh just 895kg, putting it on a par with a third-generation Lotus Elise.

Longbow has not confirmed battery capacities or electric motor specifications so far, but it makes some bold claims for the Speedster’s performance.

Accelerating from 0-62mph should take just 3.5 seconds, with the potential to cover an official, WLTP-certified range of 275 miles.

The closed-cockpit Roadster will follow later, with its extra bodywork increasing kerb weight to 995kg – and adding 0.1 seconds to the 0-62mph time.

Shooting from the hip

Prices for the Longbow Speedster will start at £84,995, with production set to be capped at 150 examples.

Those wanting more exclusivity can opt for one of 25 Autograph Edition models, or claim one of the 10 Longbow Luminary 1st Editions.

Owning the less extreme Longbow Roadster will be considerably more affordable, with prices starting from £64,995.

Reservations for both the Longbow Speedster and Roadster are open now, with the first cars expected for delivery to customers in 2026. Sooner than the long-promised new Tesla Roadster, that’s for sure…

ALSO READ:

New electric conversion kit turns classic Mazda MX-5 into an EV

Audi RS E-Tron GT Performance review

1 in 5 UK drivers say they’ll never buy an EV