1 in 3 cars on UK roads is now an automatic

The number of automatic cars on UK roads has risen by 118 percent in a decade, so they now make up one in three of all cars in use.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
Close-up of a modern car gear selector with buttons for Park, Reverse, Neutral, Drive, and B modes, featuring a sleek metallic design.

The number of automatic cars on UK roads has risen by 118 percent in a decade – and autos now make up almost one in three cars in use.

The statistic is a stark contrast to a little over a decade ago. Back in 2014, automatics comprised only 16.3 percent of the cars on Britain’s roads.

This means the number of automatics has increased from 7.1 million to more than 15.5 million in just a decade.

The number of manual cars has only increased by 2.4 percent, from 36.6 million to 37.5 million.

Automotive data specialist CAP HPI says the volume of automatics has increased ‘exponentially’ every year since 2014 – while manual numbers have fallen for the past five years.

Last year, more than 1.5 million new automatic cars were registered, a near-tripling of 2014’s 538,000 cars.

Manual cars, meanwhile, have plummeted during the last decade, from 708,000 in 2014 to a mere 274,000 last year.

Brands that are among the automatic leaders include Kia, which accounts for 5.1 percent of all automatic registrations, Land Rover with 4.0 percent and MG with 3.9 percent.

Automatic appeal

A white Mercedes SUV drives on a rural road with blurred motion, surrounded by trees and overcast skies, license plate 243 MBC.

“Changing driving habits, especially in congested urban areas, have made automatics more appealing to drivers,” said CAP HPI senior data director Stacey Warn.

“Advances in technology over the past decade have also greatly improved automatic transmissions’ efficiency and responsiveness.

“The rise in popularity of EVs, which are always automatic, has significantly contributed to the increasing shift towards automatics over manual.”

Car makers have responded by reducing manual gearbox line-ups – with some big brands eliminating them entirely.

What’s more, growing numbers of new drivers are opting for automatic-only driving licences. In 2022, there were 550,000 drivers with auto-only licenses; by 2022, this had more than doubled to over 1.1 million.

“Estimates suggest that by next year, a quarter of learners will qualify with a license limited to automatic cars only,” added Warn.

ALSO READ:

McLaren W1 unwrapped: tech secrets of new hybrid hypercar

Volkswagen ID.EVERY1 will be one of the cheapest EVs on sale

TV vet says dogs are happiest in electric cars

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

New Renault 5 E-Tech Roland-Garros doesn’t make a racket

John Redfern - 0
Celebrating Renault’s partnership with the French Open tennis competition, the 5 E-Tech Roland-Garros edition is available to order now.

London ULEZ: How to check if you need to pay

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) means drivers of certain vehicles must pay a charge to enter London. We explain the rules.

Meet the Longbow: a new British-built electric sports car

John Redfern - 0
EV startup Longbow has revealed a lightweight electric sports car, available in both Speedster and Roadster body styles.

One-off Bentley Batur is trimmed with 3D-printed rose gold

John Redfern - 0
A special customer commission, The Black Rose is one of only three Bentley Batur models made in right-hand drive.