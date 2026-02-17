Couple buy their first Porsche for 70th wedding anniversary

A Bournemouth couple have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary by purchasing a Porsche Macan.

The performance SUV was an unusual choice for a platinum anniversary gift, but Derek and Audrey Evans are not your typical nonagenarians.

Although Derek worked as a bank manager until his retirement, he was also heavily involved in the UK’s hand-gliding scene.

This included managing a world championship-winning team, even earning an audience with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“I suppose I’ve always had an adventurous streak,” said 92-year-old Derek. “Neither of us are boy racers,” said 94-year-old Audrey. “But we do enjoy the feeling of power and comfort.”

“Why not now?”

The new Porsche Macan, ordered in the distinctive Crayon paint colour, is a world away from the first car owned by the couple at the beginning of their married life.

After Derek learned to drive in his father’s Ford 8, an Austin 7 was the first vehicle bought by the newlyweds. Many years of company cars followed, which made choosing the Porsche Macan even more special.

“I’ve always thought Porsche was unique – so reliable, and unlike anything else,” says Mr Evans. “We’d always fancied one, and then we thought, ‘why not now?’.”

“There’s also a great atmosphere when you own a Porsche. It feels like you’re part of an amazing club”, added Derek.

Porsche Taycan is next on the list

The Macan is certainly not just being driven gently. “We do like to whizz about,” says Mr Evans. “It’s fantastic through corners. But there’s also a feeling of total safety – like you could just keep going forever.”

Daughter Louise noted that Mr Evans is particularly taken with the rotary driving mode selector fitted to the Macan’s steering wheel.

“There isn’t a 19-year-old left in Dorset that dad hasn’t left behind at the traffic lights,” commented Louise. “But honestly, they’ve never lived a conventional life, so when they told us they were getting a Porsche, we just smiled.”

Buying a Macan has opened the portal to further Porsche ownership, with the couple recently borrowing a 911 sports car from their local dealership.

However, a fully electric Taycan is the next likely contender, with Mr Evans saying: “It’s a wonderful car. It took me a little while to get out of it – but wow, what a thing!”

