Lotus Emira range boosted by launch of new 400hp Turbo SE

The return of the Turbo SE name coincides with Lotus building the 10,000th example of its mid-engined sports car.

2025 Lotus Emira Turbo SE

Lotus has announced a revamp for its mid-engined Emira, three years after the sports car went on sale.

More than 10,000 examples of the Emira have now been produced by the factory in Hethel, Norfolk. Now, Lotus has removed the Emira First Edition from its lineup, meaning the range consists of the V6 model and newly introduced Turbo SE.

The latter will be a familiar name for Lotus enthusiasts. ‘Turbo SE’ badging was previously applied to the Esprit in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Power now up to 400hp

2025 Lotus Emira Turbo SE

Powering the Lotus Emira Turbo SE is an enhanced version of the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine supplied by Mercedes-AMG.  

Peak output for the Turbo SE is 400hp: a 40hp gain versus the previous four-cylinder Emira – and equalling the V6-powered model. Maximum torque has also increased to 354lb ft. 

With a Mercedes-AMG eight-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard, the Turbo SE can accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.0 seconds. Top speed has also increased by 11mph, with the Emira Turbo SE now capable of 180mph.

Adding some Special Equipment

2025 Lotus Emira Turbo SE

Lotus has previously used the SE badge to designate models with higher levels of standard equipment. Its reappearance on the Emira continues this trend. 

Sports suspension is fitted as standard, along with cross-drilled and ventilated two-piece brake discs, red-painted brake calipers and a launch control mode for the transmission.

New 20-inch V-spoke forged alloy wheels are painted in satin grey, while Zinc Grey becomes the trademark colour for the Turbo SE elsewhere. 

New black Lotus branding and ‘Emira Turbo SE’ badges are also part of the £89,500 package.

A landmark Lotus

2025 Lotus Emira Turbo SE

The 400hp Emira V6, powered by its 3.5-litre six-cylinder supercharged engine, remains the flagship of the sports car range, priced from £92,500.

Buyers of this model also have the option of a six-speed manual gearbox with a limited-slip differential, or indeed a six-speed automatic.

Reaching 10,000 examples of the Emira is a significant milestone for Hethel, with the car now having the fastest build-rate of any Lotus model. 

Notably, Lotus has already built more Emiras than it did Esprits – despite the latter being produced for almost three decades.

U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

