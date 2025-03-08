Britain’s Katherine Legge to race in NASCAR Sprint Cup

Guildford-born driver Katherine Legge will become the first woman to compete in the NASCAR Sprint Cup for seven years.

John Redfern
British driver Katherine Legge will race in the highest level of stock car competition this weekend. Guildford-born Legge will join the Shriners Children’s 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, which takes place at the Phoenix Raceway oval circuit on Sunday 9 March.

It marks the first time a female racing driver has taken part in a top-tier NASCAR Sprint Cup event for seven years.

Driver-turned-TV-pundit Danica Patrick was the most recent woman to compete in the Sprint Cup, having raced at the Daytona 500 in 2018.

For this weekend’s 500-mile oval race, Legge will be driving the Live Fast Motorsport #78 Chevrolet Camaro, featuring sponsorship from Droplight and Sherfick Companies.

Live Fast Motorsports CEO Jessica McLeod said: “We’re happy to partner with Katherine for this race. The opportunity to have such a versatile and dynamic championship-winning driver join our programme is exciting for everyone on our team.”

During her wide-ranging career, Legge has competed in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series. She drove four races during the 2018 Xfinity season, followed by a single outing in 2023. 

Earlier this year, Legge also took part in the opening race of the ARCA Menards stock car series at Daytona.

Legge’s adaptability has seen her compete in diverse events such as the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, along with the famed Indianapolis 500 race. 

She became the first female to win a major open-wheel race in North America, and holds the record for the fastest Indy 500 qualifying speed by a woman.

“Entering the NASCAR Cup Series is a dream come true,” said Legge. “I’m excited to team up with Live Fast Motorsports for Phoenix, and to represent our sponsors Droplight and Sherfick Companies. Racing stock cars has been an incredibly fun and new challenge that’s given me a renewed sense of vigour for this sport. 

“As always, I’m grateful for the opportunity to do what I love and am inspired by all of the effort, preparation and behind the scenes work it takes to get here.”

