New electric Nissan Micra to cost from £22,995

Available to order from 1 September 2025, the new 2025 Nissan Micra has the same starting price as the closely related Renault 5 E-Tech.

John Redfern
2025 Nissan Micra EV Pricing

UK prices and specifications have been announced for the new 2025 Nissan Micra, ahead of the order books opening next month. 

Reborn as a fully electric supermini, the sixth-generation Micra will offer a competitive starting price of £22,995. 

Significantly, this means the entry-level Micra costs exactly the same as the Renault 5 E-Tech, which has donated its platform and powertrain to the new Nissan.

An additional £1,500 could also be cut from the Micra’s list price, should it be confirmed as eligible for the UK government’s Electric Car Grant. Nissan is confident the Micra will qualify.

More range as standard

2025 Nissan Micra EV Pricing

Engage trim is the starting point for the new Micra range, with the £22,995 price netting a 40kWh battery that offers an official range of up to 198 miles – further than previously anticipated.

Standard equipment for the Nissan Micra Engage includes 18-inch wheels, climate control air-con, a 7.0-inch digital instrument panel and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen. 

Moving up to Advanced trim requires £24,995 for a Micra with a 40kWh battery, or £26,995 for the larger 52kWh battery. The latter boosts the car’s range to 260 miles when fully charged. 

Advanced spec also includes 18-inch alloy wheels, wireless phone charging, front parking sensors, a rear-view camera and built-in Google navigation. 

Nissan’s electric evolution

2025 Nissan Micra EV Pricing

Topping the Micra lineup is the Evolve model, priced from £29,865 and offered solely with the 52kWh battery pack. 

A Harman Kardon sound system, 18-inch Sport alloy wheels, two-tone paint and heated front seats mark out this flagship version.

All new Nissan Micras will come equipped with a heat pump to aid efficiency. The ability to recharge at speeds of up to 100kW means a 15 to 80 percent top-up could take 30 minutes.

James Taylor, managing director of Nissan GB, said: “Micra is the first of four new fully electric models to arrive on the Nissan lineup and we are incredibly excited to be pricing it so competitively. Micra is a key strategic model for Nissan, and based on the positive reviews, exciting design, attractive price and a class-leading product, I am looking forward to seeing lots of new Micras on the road soon.” 

U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

