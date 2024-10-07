Hyundai Inster electric city car to cost from £23,495

A new electric car is joining the Hyundai range: meet the compact and affordably priced Inster.

Aimed at urban drivers, the Hyundai Inster promises to be easy to drive and park in the city, and it won’t break the bank either.

Known in South Korea as the Hyundai Casper, the Inster measures 3,595mm in length. It uses the same platform as the Kia Picanto and Hyundai i10.

In the UK, buyers can choose from a pair of trim levels, along with two different batteries depending on the model picked.

Small in size, big on space

The smallest modern Hyundai has been developed as a four-seater, in contrast to five-seat EV rivals such as the Dacia Spring.

Despite this, Hyundai claims the Inster will be a practical car, helped by walk-through access to the front seats. In addition, all seats can be folded down flat, like a futuristic reinterpretation of the original Fiat Panda.

Strong levels of standard equipment are promised, with 15-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera on the entry-level ’01’ trim. A 10.25-inch central touchscreen and digital instrument panel are included as well.

Moving up to the ’02’ version adds 17-inch alloy wheels, front parking sensors, privacy glass and LED projection headlights. Ambient interior lighting and a wireless smartphone charging pad are also fitted.

Urban mobility machine

The front-wheel-drive Inster has the option of two electric powertrains, although both are naturally aimed at city drivers.

A 42kWh battery pack is standard on the Inster 01, offering the potential for an official, WLTP-tested range of up to 203 miles. Combined with a 97hp electric motor, the 0-62mph dash should take 11.7 seconds.

Optional on 01 trim, and standard on the Inster 02, is a larger 49kWh battery. This increases power output from the electric motor to 115hp, cutting the 0-62mph time to 10.6 seconds. It also results in a range of 223 miles.

An 11kW onboard charger is standard, as is a heat pump to maximise efficiency. Using public charging devices of up to 150kW, it should require 30 minutes to replenish the Inster from 10 to 80 percent charge.

Ready for a tour of Britain

Prices for the Hyundai Inster will start at £23,495 for the 01 when fitted with the 42kWh battery pack. Opting for the 49kWh battery with the same trim level lifts the asking price to £25,045.

Topping the range is the Inster 02 49kWh, set to cost £26,745 before options such as metallic paint or a two-tone roof finish are added.

Paying by finance, an Inster 01 42kWh could cost £248.57 a month with a £4,000 deposit. This is based upon a 48-month contract, allowing up to 8,000 miles each year.

UK deliveries of the Inster are anticipated to begin in the spring of 2025. However, the diminutive EV will first be embarking upon a tour of 86 Hyundai UK dealerships, covering the country between October and December 2024.

