The new electric Mercedes C-Class has been certified as vegan

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class saloon has been officially certified to have a vegan interior.

Continuing a partnership with the Vegan Society, the latest C-Class becomes the second Mercedes-Benz model to receive the Vegan Trademark.

Last year, the related GLC with EQ Technology gained vegan certification, earning the title of the world’s first production car with an interior free from animal products, by-products or derivatives.

By offering the same Artico artificial leather upholstery in the C-Class, the new four-door saloon has been awarded the same certification.

Along with its faux-leather seats, the steering wheel, centre console trim and all other upholstery inside the vehicle are made without any animal products.

No animal products inside

Assessing the inside of the C-Class as being fully vegan is no small task for the Vegan Society.

All materials and components inside the car, along with the methods used to produce them, had to be audited by the Vegan Society. These included soft-touch surfaces such as artificial leather, microfibre fleece and other textiles.

Where there was any doubt about the origins of a material, a second step involved consulting with the manufacturer of the component. Parts were then replaced with confirmed animal-free items if needed.

This certification process saw almost 100 different interior parts tested in accordance with the requirements of the Vegan Trademark process.

The Mercedes-Benz vehicle configurator will be clearly labelled with the Vegan Trademark sunflower logo when a vegan interior combination is selected for the new C-Class.

More Mercedes vegan interiors to follow

Karen Spinner, marketing manager at the Vegan Trademark, commented: “The Vegan Trademark team is delighted to continue its relationship with Mercedes-Benz and it’s fantastic to see this beautiful new all-electric model launched with the option of a vegan certified interior.

“We have been impressed throughout the certification process by Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to offering a vegan alternative to their customers and we hope other automotive brands will be inspired to follow their lead.”

After both the GLC and electric C-Class, expect Mercedes-Benz to continue adding vegan options to future models.

However, for those who still want a traditional finish, the latest C-Class is also available with distinctive ‘Twisted Diamond’ Nappa leather upholstery.

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