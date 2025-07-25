New Mercedes-Benz CLA allows Teams video calls while driving

A collaboration with Microsoft sees Mercedes-Benz become the first car manufacturer to offer video meetings while driving.

The recently revealed Mercedes-Benz CLA makes use of the marque’s latest MB OS operating system, which allows access to the Microsoft Meetings for Teams app.

This will work with the CLA’s built-in camera, allowing drivers to participate in Teams meetings while the vehicle is in motion.

Further plans will see the integration of Microsoft’s 365 Copilot function into the CLA, making it one of the first cars to use generative Artificial Intelligence (AI).

No more skipping Teams meetings

To transform the CLA into a mobile office, Mercedes-Benz will integrate the Microsoft Meetings for Teams app with the car’s built-in hardware.

The camera means drivers will be visible to other meeting participants. However, to abide with road traffic legislation, the driver will not be able to see video footage of other participants when the vehicle is in motion.

As a result, drivers will be spared from viewing shared screens or PowerPoint presentations on the move. The in-car camera can also be turned off if desired.

A new application dashboard shows upcoming ‘Next Meetings’, along with allowing access to frequent contacts. Revised chat functions will help drivers to compose messages with voice commands, and also update calendar entries.

A truly mobile office

Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft are now collaborating on plans to integrate the 365 Copilot AI software into future operating systems.

Using AI, Mercedes-Benz hopes drivers will be able to prepare for meetings by having emails summarised, be given details of clients, and manage other administrative tasks while on the move.

Ola Källenius, chairman of the board of management at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said: “Through our industry-leading collaboration with Microsoft, we are making it even easier for our customers to stay productive while on the move.

“By integrating the latest Microsoft workspace tools, such as Microsoft Teams, directly into our new operating system, MB OS, we’ve created an intuitive and safe user experience that boosts efficiency and reduces distractions at the same time.”

