Veganuary for cars: Peta pushes for ethical interiors

The push for eco-friendly cars extends far beyond what comes out of tailpipes. Animal welfare charity, Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has been putting pressure on the car industry to find alternatives to leather for some time.

Now it’s using ‘Veganuary’, when many people forgo meat and animal products for a month, to highlight the issue.

Peta says some of the biggest players in the car industry are listening and taking action, including Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and Tesla.

The Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla’s first high-volume models, will be completely vegan while Volkswagen will offer leather- and wool-free cabins in its ID.3 and e-Up electric cars. Ford’s Mustang Mach-E is continuing the eco-friendly trend. It’s not only electric, but eco-friendly on the inside.

Mercedes-Benz and Bentley are also looking to the future, with Peta’s help. The Vision EQS Concept – a preview for future luxury Mercedes models – uses recycled plastic-based Nappa leather.

Likewise, the exotic Bentley EXP100GT Concept uses vegan grape leather. Yes, you read that right: Bentley is investigating using run-off from the wine industry to furnish its luxurious GTs, limousines and SUVs.

Swathes of models from Honda, Hyundai and Kia all have eco-conscious interior appointment options. Even Chevrolet, in everything from the Cruze to the Silverado, offers the option to be, as Peta says, ‘fully loaded with compassion’.

Having a vegan option in a selection of cars from a selection of brands seems positive, but Peta wants to go all the way. In a post on its website, the charity says ‘We won’t stop until all car companies use only 100 percent leather-free and vegan interiors”.