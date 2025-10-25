Prices announced for new 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC electric SUV

The new electric version of the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV is now available to order in the UK, with prices starting from £60,350.

Revealed earlier this year at the Munich Motor Show, the battery-electric GLC shares nothing but a name with its combustion-powered relative.

While the regular GLC has become one of the world’s best-selling Mercedes-Benz models, the now-discontinued EQC EV failed to achieve the same level of success.

Mercedes-Benz has higher expectations for its newly rebranded ‘GLC with EQ Technology’, which is the first in a new family of vehicles from the German marque.

Air suspension adjusted via the cloud

At launch, the GLC will come solely in 400 4Matic specification, with four-wheel drive via an electric motor on each axle. With a combined output of 489hp, the GLC 400 4Matic can accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.3 seconds, and reach a top speed of 130mph.

The 94kWh battery offers an official range of up to 406 miles, making for a vast improvement over the old EQC. It is also compatible with charging speeds of up to 330kW.

Air suspension is available on the options list as part of the Refinement Package, which also includes rear-wheel steering.

Cloud-based Car-to-X communication allows the air suspension to learn from other Mercedes-Benz vehicles, then to automatically adjust the car’s damping based on feedback. Drivers can also lower and raise the ride height using voice commands.

First deliveries due in 2026

Mercedes-Benz will offer five trim levels in the UK, starting with Sport and progressing through AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and Premier Edition.

All cars come with noise-insulating glass, heated seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, parking assistance and a reversing camera.

Higher-spec models gain flush-fitting door handles, a Burmester 3D sound system and seats with a massage function. The gigantic 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen infotainment display is standard on AMG Line Premium models upwards.

Orders for the new GLC can be placed with dealerships now, or online via the Mercedes-Benz website.

The first deliveries of completed cars to UK customers are expected in the middle of 2026.

