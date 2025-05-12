Mercedes-AMG GT APXGP Edition is inspired by new F1 movie

A new limited edition of the Mercedes-AMG GT sports car has been revealed – and it has a direct link to the forthcoming F1 movie.

Unveiled during the Miami Grand Prix weekend, the Mercedes-AMG GT APXGP Edition is inspired by the fictional Apex Grand Prix (APXGP) team, which stars in the film.

Filmed at actual Formula One race weekends during the 2023 season, the F1 movie has been produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, and features a musical score by Hans Zimmer.

It stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, with Sir Lewis Hamilton credited as a co-producer under the auspices of his Dawn Apollo Films banner.

Gold for racing glory

With Mercedes-AMG acting as the technical partner for the film’s production, the company has chosen to produce 52 examples of the special GT sports car.

The GT APXGP Edition has a hand-painted exterior colour scheme inspired by the livery on the Apex team’s race cars in the F1 film.

A Race Gold accent surrounds the radiator grille, along with a gold chequered-flag design on the front wings, plus more gold detailing on the rear diffuser. Matte Race Gold is used for the 21-inch cross-spoke AMG forged alloy wheels, with carbon ceramic brakes included as standard.

An AMG Carbon Exterior Package is fitted, with the front splitter, rear diffuser and fixed tail spoiler all made from the lightweight material. A panoramic sunroof is also part of the APXGP Edition spec.

Celebrating on-screen success

Mercedes-AMG has left the GT 63 4Matic+ drivetrain unaltered, meaning its twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 generates a healthy 585hp.

Inside, AMG sports seats are finished in black Nappa leather and microfibre material, complete with gold-coloured stitching. Carbon fibre trim with a gold weave features throughout the interior.

The AMG floor mats have the APXGP logo embroidered on them in Race Gold, while the centre console features a serial-numbered plaque. As a finishing touch, each car comes with a customised AMG indoor car cover

The F1 movie is due to be released on 25 June 2025, and will be co-promoted by Mercedes-AMG.

