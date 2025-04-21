A third of Brits judge others on the cleanliness of their car

New research finds that owners of premium German cars were the most judgemental about others driving dirty vehicles.

John Redfern
UK eBay Car Cleaning Habits

British motorists proudly like to clean their cars regularly, according to new research undertaken by eBay.

The online marketplace found that 25 percent of car owners clean their vehicle at least once a month, with 13 percent tackling the grime once a week. 

Notably, more than half of respondents (60 percent) said they do the job themselves, instead of trusting car washes to do the cleaning for them. 

Of those who do the hard work themselves, a third (33 percent) said they spend up to one hour washing and polishing their car.

German car drivers pass judgement

UK eBay Car Cleaning Habits

Car cleanliness apparently matters most to owners of premium German cars, based upon eBay’s findings.

Almost half (47 percent) of BMW owners wash their car once a week, with 57 percent saying they would feel ashamed if someone saw their vehicle looking unclean.

By contrast, Dacia owners are far more relaxed, with only 18 percent bothered about their car looking dirty in public.

Some 58 percent of Audi drivers said they would judge other road users for having an unwashed car. BMW drivers were not far behind on 57 percent, with 51 percent of Mercedes-Benz owners saying the same.

Get the right tools for the job

UK eBay Car Cleaning Habits

Worryingly, eBay’s research uncovered that almost a quarter (22 percent) of motorists used washing-up liquid to clean their car. With chemicals designed to cut through food waste and grease, washing-up liquid can damage car paintwork.

However, almost two thirds (63 percent) said they use a proper car shampoo, and 29 percent said they have a pressure washer for cleaning.  

This is reflected in the car care items most frequently searched for on eBay; pump foam sprayers and portable car washing water pumps are among the most popular.

Abir Tewari, UK director of parts and accessories at eBay, said: “Britain is a nation of passionate car lovers, with many meticulously keeping their motor spick and span.

“However, our research shows some drivers are using the wrong products, which could be doing more harm than good. Using eBay, motorists can find a comprehensive range of cleaning accessories, from low-cost items for everyday drivers to high-end products for professional detailers.”

U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

