One-off Bentley Batur is trimmed with 3D-printed rose gold

Bentley has revealed its latest one-off customer commission for the coachbuilt Batur coupe.

Only 18 examples of the ultra-exclusive Batur will be produced, and ‘The Black Rose’ is one of three cars in right-hand drive.

Each Batur is personalised to its buyer’s chosen specification by the Bentley Mulliner Bespoke Studio. However, this particular car takes individual customisation a stage further.

Along with Satin Rose Gold exterior detailing, the Batur’s cabin features an industry-first demonstration of 3D printing with 18-carat rose gold.

Black and gold

On the outside, a unique ‘Black Rose’ colour scheme uses Beluga Black metallic paint for the majority of the car’s body.

Vast amounts of Satin Rose Gold feature on the dramatic front grille, door mirror caps, lower sections of the body kit and 22-inch alloy wheels.

The so-called ‘endless bonnet line’ is also finished in Satin Rose Gold, as are the lower air intakes and rear diffuser.

The Black Rose’s crowning glory, though, is Bentley’s gold Additive Manufacturing 3D printing technique. This sees 210 grams of hallmarked 18-carat rose gold added to the car’s interior.

All that glitters is gold

A collaboration with goldsmiths Cooksongold, based in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, the rose gold is used for the drive mode selector dial, organ stop air vent controls and a special insert on the steering wheel.

The remainder of the Batur’s cabin is trimmed in Beluga black leather and charcoal grey tweed fabric. Its dashboard veneers are painted in Black Rose metallic paint to match the exterior paintwork.

Mechanically, the Black Rose is the same as the other Batur coupes. That means a 740hp 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine, which is amplified by a titanium exhaust system.

Bentley has not revealed a price for The Black Rose commission, but the starting figure for a Batur is £2 million. The ‘standard’ solid gold interior trim also adds at least £20,000.

