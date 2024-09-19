New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro brings F1 styling to the street

The second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT might be fresh out of the box, but already there is an F1-themed special edition.

Named the (deep breath) Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Motorsport Collectors Edition, the new model takes direct inspiration from the German marque’s Formula One team.

A public debut at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix reinforces the intended audience for this limited-production supercar.

Mercedes says the Motorsport Collectors Edition is aimed directly at ‘car enthusiasts and collectors who are looking for a particularly sporty driving experience’.

Star-spangled AMG

AMG has left the mechanical side of the GT 63 Pro untouched. Its twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 generates 612hp and 627lb ft of torque.

The base Obsidian Black paint colour is directly inspired by the Mercedes‑AMG Petronas F1 race car, complete with hand-painted silver stars covering the rear quarter panels.

Bright Petronas green highlights are found on the front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and window surrounds. The 21-inch forged wheels feature the same colour, as do the brake calipers.

Carbon fibre is used for the front splitter and rear diffuser, along with the large fixed rear spoiler.

F1 looks for the road

On the inside, AMG Performance seats are trimmed in a combination of black leather and Alcantara, with Petronas green stitching. The steering wheel uses the same combination of materials, also with green stitching.

More Petronas green appears on the door panels, instrument binnacle and centre console. And just in case you require another reminder, opening the doors reveals AMG sill trims with Petronas-coloured illumination.

A Burmester audio system with 15 speakers is standard, along with a 360-degree camera and a front axle lift kit.

As a finishing touch, each AMG GT Motorsport Special Edition model comes with a ‘1 out of 200’ badge fitted on the centre console.

