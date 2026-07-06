McMurtry Speirling Pure revealed ahead of Goodwood comeback

The production version of the incredible McMurtry Speirling has been unveiled, ahead of going on display at this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Designed and built in the Cotswolds, the McMurtry Speirling Pure uses fans to generate up to 2,000kg of downforce – in a car weighing just 1,350kg.

As McMurtry demonstrated last year, it means the Speirling Pure can potentially drive upside down, sucking itself to the ground (or ceiling) at any speed.

The fans also allow the Speirling Pure to corner at astonishing speeds, combined with hypercar acceleration from its 1,000hp dual electric motor setup.

In 2022, a prototype McMurtry Speirling set a new record for the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb, proving itself quicker than Formula 1 cars.

Fan-tastic on-track performance

Following a decade-long research and development programme, the McMurtry Speirling Pure is designed to deliver ‘accessible F1-level performance that any driver can enjoy’.

Thomas Yates, McMurtry co-founder and managing director, explained: “The Speirling Pure marks the beginning of a new era in track driving, with mind-bending performance to suit all levels of owner, from weekend enthusiasts to professional drivers. In production form, the car is significantly more usable, but no less outrageous.

“In terms of exhilaration, grip, acceleration, sound, aesthetics and technology, we offer something that no other manufacturer is able to”.

Compared to previous prototypes, the production Speirling Pure is 95 percent new. Changes include a larger 100kWh battery pack, which allows flat-out running at LMP2 prototype speeds for up to 31 miles.

McMurtry has also developed a new 100kWh powerbank, aimed at track day enthusiasts, which can be used to recharge the Speirling Pure at speeds of up to 120kW.

McMurtry is a not-so-silent assassin

The 2,000kg of downforce generated by the fans allows for incredible cornering speeds, with up to 3g generated through turns – plus the same 3g possible under braking. Dual fans are used so that if one fails at a critical moment, the driver can still retain control of the car.

Use all 1,000hp and the Speirling Pure can accelerate from 0-60mph in a mind-bending 1.55 seconds. Top speed is 190mph.

Don’t expect this to be another near-silent EV, though. The Speirling Pure is said to create ‘a sound more commonly associated with a jet engine’, so its presence will certainly be heard on-track.

Owners can enter the Speirling Pure into various time attack events across the globe, and gain access to special events organised by McMurtry.

Speirling deliveries to start later this year

Such radical technology and performance do not come cheap, with the Speirling Pure starting at £1.194 million including VAT. Plenty of bespoke personalisation options will be available, too.

Nonetheless, the Speirling costs substantially less than some track-only hypercars from established manufacturers, with McMurtry saying it can be run by just a driver and a ‘competent friend’.

There will be no sharing of driving duties, however, as the single seat inside the Speirling Pure is moulded to its owner. A racing-style steering wheel is also included, acting as the focal point for a minimalist interior.

Initial orders for the Speirling Pure are already being fulfilled, with the first customer deliveries planned for later this year. McMurtry plans to build 100 cars overall.

The McMurtry Speirling Pure will be on display throughout the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, then next month at The Quail event in California.

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