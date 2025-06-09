New Aston Martin Valkyrie LM is the ultimate track day hypercar

Aston Martin is celebrating its return to top-level competition at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a limited-run version of the Valkyrie hypercar.

Only 10 examples of the new Valkyrie LM will be produced. An evolution of the Valkyrie AMR, the LM (for ‘Le Mans’) is intended for circuit use only.

The Valkyrie Le Mans racer is the only top-tier entrant in the 24-hour race that is developed from a road-going hypercar. And the LM is the closest enthusiasts can get to the full-blooded Valkyrie competition car.

Aston Martin CEO, Adrian Hallmark said: “In all its forms, there is nothing on Earth that compares to Valkyrie. The Le Mans contender is unique amongst its peers, not least the breathtaking 6.5-litre V12 engine that provides the beating heart for the only competitive hypercar bred from a road car.”

The closest thing to a Le Mans car

Powering the Aston Martin Valkyrie LM is the same ‘lean-burn’ naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 used in the genuine Le Mans racer.

To comply with regulations for the World Endurance Championship, and the North American-based IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, the competition Valkyrie has its engine output capped at 697hp.

A seven-speed sequential transmission is operated via steering wheel-mounted paddles. Adjustable suspension dampers and bespoke tyres supplied by Pirelli are also part of the package.

The cockpit features a custom carbon fibre racing seat with shoulder supports and headrest padding, plus six-point FIA-approved harness belts. Gear shift lights and a digital display are integrated into the steering wheel.

Driver coaching included

The 10 lucky buyers of a Valkyrie LM will be offered a driver development programme, similar to the Ferrari Sport Prototipi Clienti scheme for owners of the 499P Modificata.

Aston Martin can transport cars to and from Valkyrie LM Performance Club venues. It will also provide owners with simulator training sessions before they hit the track in their hypercar.

Dedicated driver coaches will deliver classroom-based sessions, plus one-on-one coaching at the circuit, helping Valkyrie LM owners to get the most out of their investment. Included with each car is the chance to own special Aston Martin apparel, including a helmet, fireproof race suit and driving boots.

Valkyrie LM customers will receive their cars in the second quarter of 2026, coinciding with the first Performance Club track event.

