Record-setting BMW M2 CS on show at Festival of Speed

The limited edition BMW M2 CS has set a new Nurburgring Nordschleife lap record, demonstrating the effects of its bold performance upgrades.

Although the M2 CS was only officially unveiled last month, BMW had secretly tested the compact coupe on the infamous German race circuit earlier this year.

Lapping the 12.944-mile loop in 7min 25.5sec, the new M2 CS was an incredible 13 seconds faster than the best time set by a regular BMW M2.

This week sees the M2 CS form part of BMW’s display at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it will run up the legendary hill climb course.

Tuned for the track

Enhancements for the BMW M2 CS include boosting its 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine to 530hp: the same as the larger M4 Competition.

Using carbon fibre components has helped save 30kg of weight versus a standard M2. The car’s bronze-coloured forged alloy wheels are wrapped in sticky, track-biased tyres.

These upgrades helped BMW M development engineer, Jorg Weidinger, set a new record lap for compact cars around the Nurburgring.

There is still room for improvement, however. The 550hp M4 CSL, launched in 2022, remains the quickest road-going BMW to lap the Nordschleife, with a time of 7min 18.14sec.

‘A new benchmark’

“The BMW M2 CS has achieved a significant milestone with its lap time of 7:25.5 minutes on the Nordschleife, showcasing the potential for combining performance, technology and exceptional driving dynamics into a single vehicle,” said Franciscus van Meel, managing director of BMW M GmbH.

“We are proud that the M2 CS has once again set a new benchmark in the compact car class with this lap time.”

Along with the M2 CS, BMW will be tackling the Goodwood Festival of Speed hill climb with the M3 CS Touring, too. The recently updated BMW XM Label, M5 Touring and M135 xDrive will be on static display.

UK enthusiasts have their first chance to see the dramatic BMW Concept Speedtop, plus a number of famous racing cars to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the BMW 3 Series.

