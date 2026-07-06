Fiat Topolino EV now available to order from £8,995

Concerned that new cars are just too expensive? Fiat may have the answer with the tiny Topolino – now on sale in the UK.

With a starting price of only £8,995, the all-electric Fiat Topolino is one of cheapest vehicles on sale, although there are a few compromises to consider.

Essentially a reskinned version of the Citroen Ami, the Topolino is officially classed as a quadricycle, rather than a car.

This means 16-year-old drivers can get behind the wheel, due to the Topolino being seen as analogous to a four-wheeled moped instead of a conventional car.

However, buyers will need to live with left-hand drive, along with a lack of normal safety equipment such as airbags or even ABS brakes.

Approved by the Vatican City

Despite its obvious limitations, the new Fiat Topolino is seemingly good enough even for the Pope.

An agreement between Fiat and the Governorate of the Vatican City State means 20 examples of the Topolino are heading to the world’s smallest country, along with the TRIS electric three-wheeler.

The Vatican is well suited to the Topolino, which boasts an official battery range of 46 miles when its 5.5kWh battery is fully charged. An integrated charging cable is fitted, replenishing the Topolino’s battery in around four hours.

In order to qualify for L6e quadricycle status, the Topolino has a top speed limited to 28mph. Getting there requires 10 seconds, and Fiat suggests ‘reviewing your regular routes to ensure you’re comfortable’ on them.

The sustainable little mouse

The Topolino – ‘little mouse’ in Italian – pays tribute to the original Fiat 500 Topolino, produced between 1936 and 1955.

Up to 63 litres of storage space can be found within the Topolino, including an optional ‘Dolce Vita Box’ fabric compartment atop the dashboard.

Other accessories include an integrated mobile-phone holder. Buyers can even specify wicker ropes instead of doors, plus a shower kit for the ultimate beach buggy.

Kris Cholmondeley, managing director of Fiat UK, commented: “Topolino is an important part of Fiat’s sustainable micromobility strategy, delivering simple, accessible urban mobility.

“It offers a practical solution for short journeys, leisure use and city environments, while fully embracing Fiat’s values of joy, simplicity and fun.”

Orders can be placed for the Topolino now. A two-year warranty is included in the £8,995 asking price.

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