Stunning Morgan Midsummer Coupe by Pininfarina revealed

Morgan has unveiled a dramatic limited-production coupe, developed in collaboration with legendary Italian design house Pininafarina.

The new Morgan Midsummer Coupe follows the roofless Midsummer roadster, launched in summer 2024. Just 50 examples of the convertible were made, but the fixed-roof Midsummer will be even rarer. Morgan plans to coachbuild just nine cars for selected customers.

The prototype Midsummer Coupe, shown here, will join the Louwman Collection in The Hague, where it will be displayed alongside some of the world’s most significant automobiles.

Despite its rarity, Morgan wants this sports car to be driven whatever the weather. As such, it made practicality and touring comfort an integral part of the design process.

Combining tradition with technology

Built on Morgan’s ‘CXV’ bonded aluminium platform, purists will be pleased to know the Midsummer Coupe retains a traditional ash wood frame.

However, sparked by a customer request, design teams at both Morgan and Pininfarina have created a car that is far more than just a Midsummer barchetta with a roof.

Not only does the dramatic glazed top bring new proportions to the Midsummer, it also improves the car’s structural rigidity.

Innovations such as billet-machined aluminium A-pillars and bonded structural glazing mean the Midsummer Coupe is stiffer than Morgan’s latest Supersport models.

Midsummer Coupe gets Supersport 400 power

Matthew Hole, managing director of the Morgan Motor Company, commented: “Only nine clients will own a Midsummer Coupe, but the impact of the project extends far beyond those commissions and experiences.

“Every challenge we overcome, every technique we develop and every lesson we learn strengthens Morgan’s ability to bring to life distinctive and joyful sports cars.”

No shortage of new techniques are used on the Midsummer Coupe. Even the side windows – a departure from the removable sidescreens found on most Morgans – had to be developed from scratch to preserve the fixed-roof silhouette.

Demonstration of its innovative design is also evidenced by a weight increase of just 2.5 percent compared to a Morgan Supersport with its hard-top fitted.

Morgan has not quoted a power output, but says the Midsummer Coupe features the same turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six BMW engine as found in the Supersport 400.

This should mean 402hp and 369lb ft of torque sent to the rear wheels – and plentiful performance…

Hand-crafted details inside and out

Bespoke design touches for the Midsummer Coupe include the stainless steel trim that runs from the centre of the glazed roof to the car’s tail.

It gives a visual nod to previous limited-production cars from Morgan, such as the dramatic AeroMax coupe made between 2008 and 2009.

Inside the Midsummer Coupe prototype’s cabin, the central roof spar is clad with teak timber, although customers will have the option of different materials.

A set of 19-inch forged aluminium wheels are said to be Morgan’s most intricate wheel design to date, combining painted and polished finishes together.

New aluminium switchgear has been developed specially for the Midsummer Coupe. There is also a solid aluminium rail spanning the width of the cabin, which the sun visors and rear-view mirror are mounted to.

A proud history of coachbuilding

Personalisation will be a major part of the Midsummer Coupe buying process. Jonathan Wells, chief designer at Morgan, said: “What makes this project special is the people who commission it. Each of the nine Midsummer Coupes will emerge from a close creative partnership with our designers, engineers and craftspeople, resulting in nine completely individual interpretations of the same vision.

“For us, that is the ultimate expression of coachbuilding. Midsummer Coupe demonstrates what Morgan is capable of today and opens the door to a future defined by exceptional commissions, meaningful collaborations and some of the most ambitious projects in our history. The journey is only just beginning.”

Along with being a ‘defining chapter’ in Morgan’s history, projects such as the Midsummer Coupe also help to preserve traditional skills, and train new craftspeople in these little-used techniques.

Morgan expects to begin building the first client-commissioned Midsummer Coupe very soon. More information on its design direction will be shared in the near future.

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